Anya Taylor-Joy Rocked A Wild Spiky Naked Dress And Headpiece To Furiosa's Australia Premiere, And My Jaw Is Actually On The Floor

When it comes to fashion, Anya Taylor-Joy has always been one for the avant-garde and experimental. So, since we know she’s leading Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , some stunning and surprising looks were to be expected as she embarks on a global press tour for her project on the 2024 movie schedule . However, while I anticipated looks unlike anything I’d ever seen, I did not predict that the actress would show up to the premiere for her film in Australia wearing a wild spiky naked dress with a matching headpiece. Let's just say my jaw is actually on the floor after seeing this fit.

Anya Taylor-Joy took the carpet for Sydney, Australia’s premiere of Furiosa wearing a mini dress by Paco Rabanne, per Cosmopolitan , that was covered all the way around with what look like spiky arrows. The garment itself was made of yellow triangles and silver circles that create a chainmail effect. Then, the naked dress was covered all the way around with arrows -- yes, in the back too, likely making it impossible to sit down. To top it off, the actress wore a matching headpiece, making for a truly futuristic and wild look that you need to see to believe:

(Image credit: Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The Cosmo article explained that this dress is actually vintage, and was part of Paco Rabanne’s 1996 spring/summer haute couture show. Considering the fact that the Mad Max saga dates back to the late ‘70s, I love that Taylor-Joy wore a vintage piece. While it’s unclear if she was paying homage to the franchise’s history, the vibe of this retro dress fits in perfectly.

Along with the sheer dress and jaw-dropping headpiece, the woman behind this new iteration of Furiosa topped off her look with simple gold and clear heels and fairly neutral glam.

After touching down in Sydney for the Furiosa premiere and doing some fun promo in cars, the actress changed into this stunning look. While at the premiere, she was also photographed with her co-star Chris Hemsworth, the film’s director George Miller – who is also the mastermind behind one of the greatest action movies and Furiosa’s predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as the other films in the franchise – and producer Doug Mitchell.

This naked dress not only fits in with the sheer trend of today, but it also is another fabulous example of method dressing that has become popular because of Zendaya’s immaculate movie-themed looks (like her green tennis court dress she wore to the Australia premiere of Challengers) and the Barbie press tour where Margot Robbie donned many looks that were directly inspired by the doll.

Anya Taylor-Joy has dressed this way before too. Just take The Queen’s Gambit star’s gorgeous Dune: Part 2 premiere outfit as a prime example. It looked like something out of the futuristic world of the sci-fi film, and it also highlighted the actress’s love for experimental fashion.

Speaking of experimental, The Menu actress has always gravitated toward looks that fall in this category. For example, at a Tiffany and Co. event, she wore a totally unique party dress that featured a geometric top that was almost flower-like.

I must say, I admire Anya Taylor-Joy’s inventive sense of style, and even though her latest fit was likely impossible to sit down in, it was perfect for this Furiosa premiere. Not only does it totally fit the vibe of the sci-fi wasteland of Mad Max, but it also is another great example of the actress’s ability to pull off wholly unique and avant-garde looks that are also on-trend and fitting for the project she's promoting.

As we get closer to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's release date (which is May 24, FYI), I’m positive Anya Taylor-Joy will throw more fits like this one that are jaw-dropping, fitting for her film, and unlike anything we’ve ever seen before!