Florence Pugh Rocked Another Sheer White Dress, But It’s Photo Mate Anya Taylor-Joy’s Look I Can’t Tear My Eyes Off Of

Tiffany & Co.’s latest event brought two powerhouse actresses together, and they proved once again that they’re both fashion icons. As Florence Pugh rocked another sheer white lace dress, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a gorgeous cream gown that I couldn’t take my eyes off of. Overall, it was a showcase of both performers' sense of style, and I'm so here for it!

The reason the actresses showed up dressed to the nines was because Tiffany & Co. was celebrating a store opening in Tokyo, Japan. Both women wore beautiful designer white dresses, and looked absolutely stunning, as per usual. Overall, this event helped show the world how fashionable these women are, and how enthusiastic they are to wear clothes that push boundaries and set trends.

(Image credit: (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Florence Pugh Rocked Another Sheer White Lace Dress, And I Need It To Become A Trend

As you can see in the photo above, Florence Pugh did what she does best and rocked another gorgeous sheer gown. As the face of Valentino and a close friend of Pierpaolo Piccioli , the brand’s creative director, it totally makes sense that she rocked the brand in her signature sheer style for this event. It also goes along with the white lace number she wore to the Elle event a week ago, which is making me think that we might have a trend on our hands.

Like the dress the Black Widow actress wore last week, this gown is sheer with white lace detailing, and she is wearing a white body suit underneath it. Her hair was elegantly slicked back, she layered a couple of sparkly necklaces to go with the low-neck dress, and she was rocking some bright blue nail polish. Overall, it was a stunning and very on-brand look for the Little Women star.

The last time the Midsommar actress attended a Tiffany’s event she reinvented the sheer trend in a '70s-inspired green gown . This latest Valentino number from her is just another example of her ability to do something new with the fad, and I love it. Hopefully, white lace has an even bigger moment as she attends more events.

However, while I loved Pugh’s look so much, it was Anya Taylor-Joy’s unique dress I couldn’t take my eyes off.

(Image credit: Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Anya Taylor-Joy Stunned In Totally Unique Party Dress

Like Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy also rocked a white dress, and the two posed with Hailey Bieber for a cute, and very fashionable photo op. While all three women look absolutely stunning, I was really struck by The Queen’s Gambit star’s uniquely cut dress.

The Menu star was at the jeweler’s event to help cut the ribbon and open the store in Japan. She rocked a strapless Del Core Resort dress, according to Hello Magazine , and it’s unlike anything I’ve seen before. The structured and almost flower-like top really draws the eye in, and her slicked-back hairdo and bold red lip go perfectly with it.

Throughout the years I've noticed that the Last Night in Soho star loves to create looks that are grounded in timeless fashion, but also totally unique to her. Overall, much like the actress herself, this classy yet experimental ensemble is mesmerizing and further proves this point.