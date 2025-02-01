Anya Taylor-Joy's Cool Little Black Dress Is Giving Sheer And Audrey Hepburn All At Once

Anya Taylor-Joy is giving Audrey, and I truly can’t get over it. I’m, of course, referring to Audrey Hepburn, and it seems like The Menu actress honed in on that iconic Breakfast as Tiffany’s vibe for a Tiffany’s shoot. However, along with giving Old Hollywood, the actress also put a modern spin on it by wearing a sheer black dress with her big pearls and black hat.

Now, Anya Taylor-Joy is no stranger to the sheer trend, and she’s always willing to take risks with her fashion. From the pants-free trend to an experimental geometric dress , she loves to play with her fashion and lean into both traditional styles and edgier ones. This look is no exception to that rule, as you can see in her Instagram post of the fit:

According to Nina Ricci’s Instagram , Taylor-Joy is wearing Nina Ricci Spring Summer ‘25 collection by Harris Reed. The sheer, lace black top transitions into the black mini-skirt, and it’s simultaneously classy and edgy.

The Furiosa actress’s hairstylist, Gregory Russell also noted that “when in France, we twist,” referencing the wonderful and perfect twist her hair is in. That twist with the big black hat is gorgeous, and it helps balance the big white pearls that were sandwiched between the hat and the dress.

Speaking of those pearls, they are from Tiffany and Co., of course, seeing as the Dune: Part Two actress was specifically tagging the jewelry brand in her post.

Between the hat, the dress and the pearls, all I can think about is Audrey Hepburn here. I have a feeling you’ll be in the same boat when you watch the trailer for her classic film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

I really love a chic moment like this one from Taylor-Joy or anything from Audrey Hepburn. The fans and friends of the Peaky Blinders actress do too, as some of the comments read:

Wowewweee -Lily Collins

Insaaaaane -Rachel Zegler

My forever @ninaricci muse icon -Harris Reed

Perfection -Nikia Lee

you're stunning omfgg -tilltheendoftheline.pal

Now, this look really has me hyped for the releases Anya Taylor-Joy has on the 2025 movie schedule , stick with me here. On the heels of being in one of the best sci-fi movies of 2024 , Furiosa, the actress is staying in the world of genre for the romantic thriller The Gorge (which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription on February 14). I can’t wait to see the movie generally, however, I’m almost equally excited about the looks this star is going to pull to promote it.

Overall, this outfit is stunning, and I’m obsessed with Anya Taylor-Joy leaning into the sheer trend and mixing it with the classy Old Hollywood style reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn. Now, I can’t wait to see what she does next as she starts to promote The Gorge, because one thing is for sure, her fits will be showstopping.