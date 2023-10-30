Insider Says Ariana Grande Asked Friends Not To Speak About Ethan Slater, But I Guess That Hasn’t Stopped Sources From Talking

Ariana Grande is part of the cast of film adaptation of Wicked playing the role of Glinda. When it was announced that the former Nickelodeon star was divorcing Dalton Gomez , rumors swirled that she fell for her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater who allegedly started dating her soon after. An inside source reported that Grande asked her friends not to talk about her dating Slater. But it doesn’t look like that’s stopping sources from talking about the new relationship.

When Ariana Grande was spotted without her ring in Wimbledon , rumors were already starting to circulate that there was trouble in paradise. Turns out that Grande and her then-husband Dalton Gomez were heading for divorce. Claims revealed that the “Thank U Next” singer reportedly had an affair on the set of Wicked with her co-star Ethan Slater. Although there are still some disputes surrounding the timeline of their relationship . According to RadarOnline , an inside source told The National Enquirer the Victorious actress asked her close friends not to publicly talk about her relationship with the Broadway star. But the fact that we know about this means that people are still talking. The insider was quoted saying:

Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced.

As Ariana Grande finalized her divorce from Dalton Gomez, it appears that the friends of the singer/actress can’t publicly talk until Ethan Slater’s divorce is settled. But that still didn’t stop one inside source from talking who said the Grammy winner’s friends allegedly aren’t happy about the affair with a lack of trust existing between them all. The same source from RadarOnline also said another Wicked co-star, Cynthia Ervivo who had working chemistry with Grande , is apparently “uncomfortable” about the situation. The source claims she was a “witness” to the start of their love and is keeping quiet about it right now.

Before Ariana Grande came into the picture, Ethan Slater was married to his estranged wife Lilly Jay for five years and had a baby boy last year. When she broke her silence on the Wicked affair , she explained she and Slater were separated a couple of months before he got together with Grande and that they reportedly “didn’t do anything wrong.” But a source from Page Six said Lily Jay was still “completely blindsided” by her ex-husband’s new relationship. While the divorce has been filed between the former couple, it still hasn’t been finalized yet. And there are consistent reports about what's happening with Slater and Grande... even if she wants privacy.

In terms of where things stand between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, the two are allegedly living together in New York City while Slater prepares for his role in the stage music production of Spamalot. Regarding how Grande and Slater reportedly feel about their relationship after the “7 Rings” singer settled her divorce, they're reportedly supporting and elevatating each other. They seem to be understanding of what’s best for one another and encourage each other’s talents. The SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star also allegedly plans on developing a relationship with his new girlfriend and her family as well as continuing to be a "hands-on dad" to his one-year-old son.