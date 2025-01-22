Since a number of movie musicals have won the Best Picture Oscar, it's a dependable genre that's been proven successful. The latest entry isn't an offbeat musical, but a global blockbuster: Wicked. While we wait for the second movie, new information about Part 1 is still coming out. Case in point: Ariana Grande confirmed a Sex And The City actor cameos in Wicked, and my mind is blown. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is limited, but fans are hyped to see the second half of the story play out. And while those with a Max subscription are still waiting on And Just Like That Season 3, it turns out one member of that cast had a cameo in Wicked: David Eigenberg aka Steve. In the musical's commentary (via People), Grande confirmed that the beloved actor voices a brief role in the movie, saying:

So that I guess is Steve from Sex and the City. He makes a cameo. He has one line and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey.

How wild is that? Eigenberg has had a long career as an actor, outside of playing Steve in Sex and the City, And Just Like That, and the movies. So no one expected for him to voice one of the animals in Wicked, and have just one line of dialogue in the movie musical. But clearly Grande is a fan.

(Image credit: Max)

One subplot in Wicked is about the treatment of talking animals in Oz, who are being persecuted and silenced. While Peter Dinklage's Doctor Dillamond is the main character bringing this story to life, we are also introduced to a number of other animals during his song "Something Bad." And that includes a monkey voiced by Eigenberg. Later in the commentary, Ariana referenced his long tenure in the SATC universe, saying:

It’s the craziest thing in the world. You were great on 20 seasons of Sex and the City

While not exactly 20 seasons long, Sex and the City did run for an impressive 6 seasons on HBO. Add in the films and spinoff And Just Like That, and the cast has been playing their signature characters for a long time. Fans are expecting Steve to once again appear in the upcoming third season, so David Eigenberg will likely be back in that iconic role again. We'll just have to see how his relationship with Miranda continues to change in the wake of their split and her coming out journey.

The first Wicked movie is available to rent and purchase from home now and the sequel For Good will hit theaters on November 21st. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your other trips to the movies this year.