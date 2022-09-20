Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has Moved On With A New Beau
Shortly after House of Hammer featured Armie's accusers, his ex-wife has some happy news.
Quite a few celebrities with controversies are currently making headlines, and actor Armie Hammer is certainly in that category. A number of sobering allegations have been made about the Call Me By Your Name actor, and they’ve even been made into a documentary series featuring the accusers. And as the public continues to follow each twist and turn, Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has moved on with a new beau.
While the public is still reeling from the contents of House of Hammer, which included some of his accusers recalling their experience with Armie, the latest update regarding this controversy is decidedly more happy news. Namely because (according to Us) his ex Elizabeth Chambers has a new boyfriend named Ricardas Kazinec, who also resides in the Cayman Islands.
This update is sure to turn a few heads, as Elizabeth Chambers was married and has two kids with Armie Hammer. The former couple was reportedly still living together in the Cayman Islands with their children (while rumors swirled that the actor was selling timeshares in an attempt to support his family). But while co-parenting is still happening, Chamber has now seemingly moved on with a new romantic partner.
Talks about Elizabeth Chambers’ possible new beau came partly thanks to a recent post she made on Instagram. In it we see a number of polaroids of her posing and kissing a man who is notably not Armie Hammer. You can check it out for yourself below,
And just like that, the internet was set ablaze wondering who this mystery man might be. Plenty of fans and celebs put their support behind Chambers regarding this Instagram post, including Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn who both commented with hearts. Considering the drama surrounding her family, it seems folks are happy to see some good news coming from Armie Hammer’s ex-wife.
As previously mentioned, the allegations against Armie Hammer have been dominating the news cycle since back in January of 2021. Women have accused him of emotional abuse, violence, and even sexual assault. Some of these accusers recently appeared on camera in House of Hammer, which was a three-part miniseries about the actor’s past. You can check out the trailer below,
Given the serious nature of these allegations, Armie Hammer has seen quite the professional fallout, with the former leading actor dropping out of projects like Shotgun Wedding and losing his representation at WME. Elizabeth Chambers and the 36 year-old actor announced their split back in 2020, before the various allegations were ultimately made. Although with the former couple still co-parenting, it likely looms above their relationship. But from the looks of it, Chambers is finding some happiness with a new partner. And in a beautiful location like the Cayman Islands.
