Chris Pratt’s Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Apparently Only Seen One Of His Movies, And She Says It’s ‘True Cinema’

Chris Pratt has starred in a wide array of productions that movie lovers would likely recognize. Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and Passengers are just a few of the high-profile credits he has under his belt. His films have grossed billions of dollars at the box office but, despite that massive visibility, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger hasn’t really checked them out. Actually, Pratt is under the impression that his spouse has only seen one entry in his ever-growing filmography. Schwarzenegger really seems to enjoy it, too, because she apparently says it’s “true cinema.”

As mentioned there are plenty of movies to pick from when you think about it. The A-lister’s flicks range in terms of genre and scope. Of course, he’s not only done live-action work, as he has several major animated movies under his belt as well. So amid all of his credits what’s the feature that truly speaks to Katherine Schwarzenegger? Well, as the leading man revealed, it’s a romantic comedy from the 2000s:

Her favorite movie is Bride Wars. Katherine is a huge fan of Bride Wars. She calls that 'true cinema.' I think that might be one of the only movies of mine she's seen.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

So it would seem that it’s Gary Winick’s 2009 comedy that managed to catch her attention. You can’t really blame her for getting a kick out of the rom-com, which has managed to build up quite a following over the years. Chris Pratt’s comments to People seem to indicate that he’s somewhat amused by the whole thing. I imagine that it’s a good feeling to have a spouse that supports your work – even if it is just one film on a lengthy resume.

Bride Wars stars Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson as childhood best friends that are eagerly planning their respective weddings. Unfortunately, things get (humorously) competitive when each woman tries to walk down the aisle before the other. Chris Pratt plays the fiancée of Hathaway’s character and, over the course of the film, the pair learn that they may not have as much in common as they once thought. While critics weren’t all that high on the matrimony-centric comedy, it did draw solid crowds at the theaters. It ultimately earned slightly over $115 million at the box office against a reported budget of $30 million. Of course, Pratt has moved on to much bigger productions since then.

Katherine Schwarzenegger may not watch much of the big-screen fare that her husband produces, but she certainly does support him in other ways. Since her “beautiful” wedding in 2019, the author has shown love to her hubby on multiple occasions. She also stood by him amid public backlash that even prompted her mom, Maria Shriver, to reach out . You could also joke that she probably doesn’t have time to watch the movies, as she’s too busy posting photos of their kids, particularly their second baby. (Of course, in doing so, she’s still upholding the tradition of hiding their kids’ faces.)

One would hope that she does eventually carve out some time to go through Chris Pratt’s extensive catalogue, though. There are certainly some gems in there that are worth a watch or two. But of course, if Katherine Schwarzenegger opts not to check out anything more than the wedding rom-com, then that’s perfectly fine also.