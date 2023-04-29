Baby Fever Is In The Air As Bonnie Wright Is The Latest Harry Potter Star To Announce A Pregnancy

It seems like there’s a new trend among the Harry Potter stars these days - baby fever! The Boy Who lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe, recently welcomed his first child with his longtime partner Erin Darke, and now, a member of the Weasley fam is following suit. Bonnie Wright, who played the character of Ginny Weasley in the beloved Harry Potter films, is the latest cast member to announce that she is expecting a child. And, of course, there are heartwarming pictures of her showing off her baby bump.

The After the Dark actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans, posting a photo of herself and her husband, Andrew Lococo, with a visible baby bump and a beaming smile. The actress accompanied the post with an adorable caption, capturing the couple’s excitement as they face the “wild” and “humbling journey” ahead of them as they prepare to become parents. You can see the beautiful post for yourself below.

The couple’s happiness is palpable, and who could blame them? Such exciting news.

Bonnie’s post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from her followers and celebs, including fellow Harry Potter star James Phelps, who played her on-screen brother Fred Weasley. Phelps wrote a simple but thoughtful ‘Congratulations’ to the expecting couple.

If Potter fans want to really feel old, know that the Before I Sleep star joins a growing list of Wizarding World vets who have become parents . As mentioned before, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe recently became a father, and in 2020, Rupert Grint, who played Wright’s character’s brother Ron Weasley, welcomed a baby girl with his partner Georgia Groome . Afshan Azad, the actress who played Padma Patil throughout the latter half of the Harry Potter series, gave birth to her first child in 2021. So, it's safe to say the wizarding family is growing!

The Weasley actress has a history of sharing her life updates with fans. She married Lococo, her longtime boyfriend, in California in 2022, wearing a vintage sustainable wedding dress , which she shared on social media. However, selecting the dress came with some obstacles. She opted for a 100-year-old dress, which turned out to be see-through when she tried it on. However, rather than rocking the dress like Florence Pugh did in her sheer Valentino gown , Bonnie Wright added a slip to her vintage dress.

For fans who are surprised to learn that Wright is expecting to be a parent soon, it may be intentional. In a previous interview, she expressed that she was content with not reprising her role as Ginny Weasley role, and said she preferred viewing the Harry Potter series as a “time capsule.” Therefore, the news of her pregnancy may shock some, but it only reinforces the notion that the series serves as a preserved moment in time while time marches on, and we all, even Harry Potter stars, are getting older.

As time goes on, the cast of the beloved family-friendly movie series and their fanbase are aging. With more baby announcements likely on the horizon, we’ll keep you informed every step of the way. We at CinemaBlend want to congratulate Wright and Lococo and wish them a healthy and peaceful pregnancy.