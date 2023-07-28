After Backlash, Megan Fox Claps Back At The 'Weirdos' Who Called Her Out For Not Donating To GoFundMe

Actress Megan Fox has been a celebrity for decades now, and has made countless headlines during that time as a public figure. She’s also been known for standing up for herself on social media, and firing back at critics who take issues with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, how she parents her kids , or just about anything else. And after some backlash, Fox recently clapped back at “weirdos” who called her out for not donating to a GoFundMe that she shared.

Recently Megan Fox shared the link to a GoFundMe on her Instagram Story, encouraging her 21.3 million followers to donate. The page was organized by her manicurist Brittney Boyce for her father’s pancreatic cancer treatments. The Jennifer’s Body actress got backlash online for not simply paying the original $30k sum herself. The chatter got so loud that Fox took to IG Story to give haters a piece of her mind. As she put it,

Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe Brit doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable? So instead she asked me to post the GoFundMe so that many people could donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal.

Points were made. While Megan Fox is presumably in a financial position to provide for Boyce’s family, she wasn’t asked. What’s more, she thinks that it might create an uncomfortable dynamic between the two moving forward. Instead she shared it to millions of followers who could seemingly make a big ent if they all donate a small amount.

Later in that same IG Story post, Megan Fox addressed possibly contributing financially if Brittney Boyce asked her. She also took umbrage with the way she’s constantly criticized by folks online for interpersonal issues. In her words:

I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and I will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity. So try again on another day (probably tomorrow!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos.

She’s not wrong. While Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is somewhat outrageous, she’s been facing hate online for as long as she’s been a celebrity. So she has a penchant for standing up for herself, whether its shutting down MGK rumors or teaming up with her ex to clap back after getting parenting advice from strangers.

As Fox claims, she’s expecting more hate to come in a day or two at this point. But she seems to have a good attitude and sense of self, and is confident in her interpersonal relationships. Although smart money says some folks are going to be checking that GoFundMe to see if she donates.