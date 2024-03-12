After Sobriety Claims, Video Of Bam Margera And Fiancée Arguing About Relapse Surfaces

Jackass debuted on MTV back in 2000, so the motley crew of pranksters and stunt performers have been in the public eye for over two decades at this point. While some fans have re-watched the franchise with a Paramount+ subscription, others have been following the legal and sobriety journey of Bam Margera. But after Bam hit a sobriety milestone, fans are worried about a possible relapse after video leaked of him and fiancee Dannii Marie having a shouting match, including chatter about a drug test.

The video was acquired by TMZ, and shows Bam and Marie having a heated argument last week. While the audio is hard to make out, the couple is shown screaming in a parking lot. At one point he tells her to go find a drug test, presumably to prove his sobriety.

Margera reportedly clarified things with TMZ, revealing that the conflict took place shortly after a skateboarding injury which left him with a torn MCL and ACL. He claims the argument happened when he went outside to smoke, and she worried he was secretly using drugs.

While Margera had some notable conflicts with his ex, including a public intoxication arrest while his son was there. As such, fans worried that he might be relapsing due to his injury and this argument with Dannii Marie. But he told the publication that he's actually happy to have someone so concerned over his sobriety journey.

The public has been following Margera's legal and sobriety issues for years now. His wife filed for separation as a result of his struggles, and the pair have been involved in a custody battle over their son. Ex Nicole Boyd also claimed that she was left without child support, before eventually Bam was able to have supervised visitation with son Phoenix.

Despite this viral video from TMZ, Margera maintains that he hasn't used drugs, and recently hit the 6-month mark in his sobriety. Considering how the public has watched him through various arrests and escapes from rehab, this is welcomed news for his generations of fans who have been concerned over his behavior.

Filmed arguments aside, Bam has been singing the praises of his current partner Dannii Marie for helping to keep him on the straight and narrow. That's seemingly what was happening in the viral video, although the tension was high and he seemed offended by her line of questioning. Alas, it seems the pair are still together and not going anywhere anytime soon.

It's been a few months since Margera made a headline like this, so it seems like he's been in a good place as of late. Hopefully this argument was just a small bump in the road, and he remains healthy. There are certainly plenty of fans who remain concerned with his well-being.