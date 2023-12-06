Bam Margera Got Some Very Good News In His Ongoing Custody Battle
Bam Margera has been fighting for custody and visitation for his son Phoenix, and he just got some great news.
Jackass first debuted on MTV back in 2000, so the motley crew of stunt performers have been entertaining audiences for over two decades. This continued most recently with Jackass Forever (which is available with a Paramount+ subscription), although one member of the group was noticeably missing: Bam Margera. He’s faced a number of personal and legal struggles over the last few years, although Bam just got some very good news for his ongoing custody battle. Let’s break it all down.
For the past few years the public has watched as Bam tried to get sober, and the struggles that have occurred in that quest. That includes Margera’s public intoxication arrest, which resulted in him being unable to see his son. But TMZ has revealed that he’s been granted monitored visitation, and will be able to see Phoenix over the holidays. Although he won’t be alone with his son, as he’ll need to be with a professional supervisor during their forthcoming time together.
Per this report, there aren't any concrete plans/dates for this meet-up to occur, but one would assume this will happen sooner rather than later. Margera has spent months complaining about missing his son, Bam's chance to finally reunite with Phoenix is one he'll presumably jump at.
In the wake of Margera's rehab stints and various arrests, his ex Nikki Boyd filed for full custody of their son. She reportedly was always hoping for supervised visitation, given the struggles that Bam has publicly faced. And now it seems like that's exactly how the skateboarder/TV personality will be able to see Phoenix over the holidays. Still, it's a major step forward after not seeing his son for over 200 days.
More to come...
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
