Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt Says It’s A ‘Blessing’ To Still Get Love Over The Movie But Jokes Two Things Have Changed Since It Released

Ariana Greenblatt has been in a lot of kickass roles lately like playing young Ahsoka in the Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka as well as Eli Roth’s new movie adaptation Borderlands as teenage demolitions expert Tiny Tina. But before that, you can’t forget about the young actress having a role in 2023’s record-breaking movie Barbie playing America Ferrera’s daughter Sasha. Even though it’s been a year since Barbie premiered in theaters, Greenblatt calls it a “blessing” to receive love for the movie, but jokes about two things that have changed for her since.

Stuck in the Middle actress Ariana Greenblatt was in the cast of Barbie as Gloria’s feminist daughter Sasha. Experiencing a disconnect from her mother, Sasha has strong opinions about the role Barbie dolls have played in society. However, her feelings change once she enters Barbieland with her mom and Barbie herself. According to her interview with EW , Greenblatt reveals she still has people approach her about Barbie, but jokes about two things that have changed for her since the release:

Yeah! I feel like I will feel the Barbie love for the rest of eternity, which is the biggest blessing. I can't look at pink the same and I can't listen to certain songs the same, but it brings great memories. So, not complaining.

I can understand where Ariana Greenblatt is coming from. After all, the box office hit faced the unique challenge of getting enough pink since the Roscoe film company hardly got requests for pink. Plus, Greenblatt rocked some of the best Barbiecore looks from the movie like the pink jumpsuit worn while conspiring against the Kens. It makes sense how pink can be blinding after a while.

The soundtrack of Barbie had some of the best music of the year. Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” sequence was one of the most memorable moments of the movie and gave us all of the Ken-ergy during the Oscars . And you can’t forget about Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song and had an insane percentage in sales not long after. Whether you’re ready to “Dance the Night Away” or ponder your place in the world, Barbie’s got the tunes that’ll stay in your head for many years to come.

The 16-year-old actress continued to tell EW what her audition process was like for Barbie. Not only did she get to meet director Greta Gerwig, but was completely starstruck seeing Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie. Greenblatt described herself as “fully geeked out” telling Robbie how her Harley Quinn character inspired her Borderlines character. The Australian actress appeared to be very complimented by her young co-star.

One year after Barbie, Ariana Greenblatt still gets love for taking part in one-half of Barbenheimer. On the other hand, she jokes about not looking at pink the same way again as well as certain songs. It proves that the summer flick truly had an impact on the young starlet. Set to start in Borderlands and the upcoming Netflix movie Fear Street: Prom Queen, I’m sure the American actress will have plenty of new memories to come from her future filming experiences.

