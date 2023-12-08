Ben Affleck Had An A+ Batman Joke When It Came To Jennifer Lopez's Viral Breastplate Top

Jennifer Lopez is a world famous multitalent who has been making headlines for decades now. On top of her career and personal life, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is also a style icon who is constantly pushing the envelope with daring new looks. JLo recently wore a breastplate as a top, and hubbie Ben Affleck had an A+ Batman joke in response to the garment.

The public has been following Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship for many years now, especially once Bennifer reunited and tied the knot in Vegas. The public is transfixed with their interactions, and Ben Affleck joked to Variety that seeing Lopez suit up triggered "PTSD", and that he was having flashbacks of his Batman armor. Considering the long hours he spent suited up for Batman v Superman and Justice League, can you really blame him?

The breast plate look went viral after the couple attended Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration's where Lopez was honored. JLo's look soon started circulating around online, although Affleck's funny comments are sure to make their way around online. After all, the public remains transfixed on this celebrity couple.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This is just the latest public event that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have attended together, resulting in headlines and extra eyes on them. Earlier this year Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys, with folks obsessing over it so much that lip readers tried to interpret was JLo was saying to him. Additionally, the two are constantly photographed by paparazzi while going about their life.

Obviously Ben Affleck's breast plat was far bulkier that JLo recent look, and he had to spend way more time suited up as Gotham's Protector. He made his DCEU debut in Batman v Superman, playing a jaded and battle-weary version of the beloved superhero. He'd go on to reprise that role in Justice League (both versions- Affleck did Snyder Cut reshoots), as well as a role in Andy Muschietti's The Flash. Funny enough, Affleck thought The Flash was his best go at the character, despite it being a smaller role. Plenty of fans were hoping he'd reprise his role in an upcoming DC movie, but a new shared universe is being formed so his time might be over.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be living in wedding bliss since they got back together, recently buying their forever home that's big enough for their blended family. They've also been keeping super busy professionally; JLo has a number of businesses in adddition to her music and film career. Plus she recently announced that she's following Beyonce and Taylor Swift's example by making a movie about her new album.

As for Affleck, he's producing a number of movies, and is rumored to possibly have a cameo in Aquaman 2. Be suer to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.