After Ben Affleck And JLo Spent Their Anniversary Apart, An Insider Addressed Claims That The Singer’s Fame Caused Alleged Marital Problems

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has long been subject to speculation, but rumors have truly been swirling around them in recent months. Various insiders have claimed that the power couple is headed for divorce.Though, at this point, neither Lopez nor Affleck have confirmed the assertions themselves. Among the more recent chatter is the report that Bennfier has been living separately . It’s even been reported that they weren’t together on their anniversary. Amid that report, a source is also addressing the claims that Lopez’s fame is the cause of the couple’s alleged marital problems.

Where Were Ben Affleck And JLo Doing During Their Anniversary?

It would seem that the Hollywood stars were in totally different places when their anniversary rolled around on Tuesday, July 16. JLo spent at least part of the day in the Hamptons, where she was photographed riding a bicycle amid the beautiful scenery. As TMZ notes, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was joined by members of her entourage. Interestingly enough, the “On the Floor” singer was also wearing her wedding ring at the time. According to recent reports, the songstress purportedly estranged hubby has been diving into his work amid the rumors surrounding their marriage. On that note, the Argo star was reportedly at his office in Los Angeles during the day.

On top of that, as noted by the news outlet, neither one of the stars publicly referenced their anniversary in any way shape or form. That may be surprising to some, especially given the fact that the Atlas star has remained active on social media during this time. Although this anniversary doesn’t formally confirm that the two have split or are planning to, it still furthers the assumption that they’re spending time away from each other.

Following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reconciliation in 2021, many speculated as to whether they would finally tie the knot after breaking off their prior engagement in early 2004. Affleck and Lopez ultimately married during the summer of 2022, during which they ventured to Las Vegas for a quick ceremony. They subsequently held a second (and more formal) wedding in Georgia, which was attended by their family and friends. While it’s unclear as to what’s supposedly impacting their marriage – enough for them to spend their anniversary apart – an insider claims at least one element isn’t the source of strife between the famous spouses.

What Is The Supposed Major Difference In Bennifer’s Lifestyle?

It was alleged that Ben Affleck felt “depressed” after moving out of the home he shared with his estranged wife. And, at the same time, the source also mentioned that the former Batman actor was unable to handle JLo’s lifestyle, which tends to draw a lot of attention. However, a source exclusively told People that that particular assertion isn’t correct and that there’s more to this situation:

The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true. There are deeper issues.

So, if this person is to be believed, the cause of the couple’s reported separation goes beyond any supposed misgivings that the Last Duel star has about his spouse’s celebrity status. As for what those supposed “deeper issues” are, that’s unclear. Regardless, it would seem that they were strong enough for Bennifer to sell the mansion they purchased together.

What lies ahead for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romantically remains to be seen. All the while, sources indicate that Lopez and Affleck’s “focus” is currently on their loved ones. That was seemingly indicated by the Selena star’s recent hangout with her husband’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck. As Affleck and Lopez remain apart following their second wedding anniversary, one can only hope that they – along with their families - can move forward in a way that works for them.