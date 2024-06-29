How Ben Affleck Is Allegedly Feeling After Moving Out Of His And Jennifer Lopez’s Home

For weeks now, rumors have been suggesting that the end has come for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship and that the two are headed for a divorce. Those close to the situation alleged they were living in separate Los Angeles homes and Affleck was seen moving his belongings out of the couples shared home. Well, an insider close to the situation has now shared how the Justice League veteran is allegedly feeling following the split. If they're to be believed, Affleck, 51, is reportedly struggling with the realization that his fairy-tale ending with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 54, didn’t pan out as he had hoped.

A source close to the situation spoke with OK! Magazine, breaking down how the Argo actor is reportedly having a tough time coping with the breakup. The insider said:

Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman. It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do.

The rift between the Hollywood power couple allegedly stems from their drastically different lifestyles. Married in 2022, Bennifer have experienced a considerable amount of media attention. But the differences that once seemed endearing have allegedly now driven a wedge between them. The source continued:

Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers. She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to. Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain.

The “On the Floor” performer recently canceled her THIS IS ME… LIVE world tour to spend more time with her children, family and friends. Fans began to connect the dots when the fashion icon was recently pictured enjoying a stunning vacation in Italy and attending Paris Fashion Week without her hubby.

Adding fuel to the fire was the report that the couple recently put their $60 million marital home on the market, a move that insiders interpret as a clear signal that a divorce is imminent. The Air star and the Selena actress have been spending more time apart due to their hectic work schedules, and the physical distance has apparently just made the emotional distance more apparent. The source added:

They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments, and it can be a lot for them.

As Bennifer navigates this trying time, fans are left hoping for the best for both stars. As The Town star reportedly grapples with the emotional fallout, it seems evident that both he and JLo are committed to moving forward in their own ways. The next few months will likely bring more updates on this unfolding drama, as the seemingly estranged power couple focus on their careers and personal well-being.

As Ben Affleck seeks clarity and peace, he appears to be following his buddy Matt Damon's advice by diving headfirst into work. And, with a jam-packed schedule, staying occupied likely won't be a problem for the Gone Girl star. Fans have a lot to look forward to, including the official announcement of The Accountant 2 and another exciting collaboration between Affleck and Damon in the crime thriller RIP.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the while, be sure to check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what exciting flicks are headed to a cinema near you.