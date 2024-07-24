How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Allegedly Trying To Rekindle Their Romance Amid Divorce Rumors

When it comes to the rumors surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , things have seemed rocky at best. Amid divorce rumors, we’ve seen claims that they’re living in separate homes and that they are no longer wearing their wedding rings . However, amid the negative allegations, there have also been claims that the two are really trying to make their marriage work. Now, a source is alleging that the two are trying to rekindle their romance by writing love letters to each other.

Apparently, Lopez and Affleck are making an effort to really keep their marriage alive, as a source told The Daily Mail :

Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want.

According to this source, the couple was reportedly ready to “throw in the towel,” however, they decided to give it another chance before making it official, as they claimed:

They were ready to throw in the towel. Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed. But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this and are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters. This is what made them fall in love in the first place.

Love letters have been a big part of Bennifer’s relationship. In JLo’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told (which you can stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ), she talked about that as she explained a gift her husband gave to her that had to do with letters. She said:

This book is a book that Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together. It is every letter and every email that we wrote to each other from 20 years ago. And today, The Greatest Love Story Never Told by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2001 and 2021 and counting.

In the documentary, she explained that the present became their “Bible” for writing her album. Plus, eventually, the world found out about it through the documentary. However, if these new letters are real, the insider claimed they’ll stay between the couple, as they explained:

This time JLo will definitely not be showing anyone these letters and they are just to stay between her and Ben. If they decide that they want to stay together, she will be keeping her love life to herself. Right now, it is looking promising.

These reports come after a month of rumors regarding Ben Affleck and JLo selling their mansion and the Argo director moving his belongings out of their shared house. That has been piled on with other gossip about marriage woes, making some believe the couple is headed for divorce.

However, there have also been reports that Bennifer was focusing on their kids , and working to prioritize their family.

On top of all that earlier this summer, we also heard stories about Affleck sweetly helping JLo learn lines for her project on the 2024 movie schedule , Atlas.

All around, the news surrounding these two has been a whirlwind, and it’s hard to tell how they’re really doing since rumors are flying in all directions. However, hopefully, this latest claim is true, and Bennifer is headed in a good direction and not toward divorce.