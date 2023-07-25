Megan Fox's Return To Instagram Continues With Shots In A Silver Bikini Top

Earlier this year, amid cheating allegations made against Machine Gun Kelly , actor Megan Fox scrubbed and shut down her social media presence. At first, the star of Jennifer’s Body seemed to only return to address said rumors, but that was before deciding to make a much bigger splash with even more photos. With Fox’s next era in digital socializing apparently upon us, she continues to grace the world with new pictures – this latest batch allowing her to show off a silver bikini top during a night at the beach.

Naturally, this new post wouldn’t be complete without Megan Fox making a vague reference tied into the content on display. Accompanying the dazzling shots of Megan embracing her inner sea muse came this message: "cliodhna, queen of the banshees [sic]"

Some quick online research about Cliodhna will reveal her as the subject of stories that depict her as “a goddess of love and beauty.” As Fox has also pointed out, she is the queen over a sect of banshees as well as being one herself. Steeped in Irish folklore, this is yet another example of Megan Fox luring her crowd of followers back through mysterious messages and fantastic photos.

Continuing to be one with the seas, this is yet another nature-based photoshoot for Fox . Previously seen in the woods, soaking herself and her dress in a stream with an equally cryptic caption, the Transformers veteran continues to mark her social media comeback artistically. Megan’s return through flashy fittings seen on her Instagram have also provided a sort of balance, with indoor settings sometimes replacing the great outdoors.

At the same time, and as Megan Fox’s recent green bikini snaps have proven, she is a lover of the woods and places where mythological creatures roam free. Not to mention, she does have a bit of a pattern going here, as she’s represented earth and water in previous posts. If you count her Diablo 4 promo, that brings fire into the mix as well.

This means that all that’s left is for air to be written into the equation, and Megan Fox will have invoked all four natural elements. And since Cliodhna is queen of the "fairy women of the hills," a bikini with a built-in pair of wings could tie this all together into a neat and tidy bow.