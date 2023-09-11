Blake Lively Stuns In Gold Jumpsuit For New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively always understands the assignment when it comes to fashion. She's been an ambassador for the Met Gala (where she's outshone husband Ryan Reynolds) and famously acts as her own stylist for events. She clearly has an eye, as her fashion moments have become iconic, bringing a sense of old Hollywood glamor to sleek, modernized ensembles. Her recent event appearance was par for the course, as she stepped out in a gorgeous gold jumpsuit for New York Fashion Week.

The Shallows actress arrived in NYC recently for the city’s annual fashion festivities. She attended Michael Kors’ 2024 Spring collection show in a look that glowed almost as bright as she does on a regular basis. The star wore a sequined gold jumpsuit with a subtle belt to highlight her waistline. She opted for minimalist jewelry to accompany the piece, forgoing necklaces and bracelets for statement earrings and rings. The look is so well put together, with her personal style shining through in the process. You can see the full outfit below:

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

The Town alum’s beachy waves in her blonde hair only complemented the look, making it seem more casual and breezy. It was a perfect fit for the humid NYC summer weather. You can view a close-up here:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Gold is the perfect color for Blake Lively, and she totally rocked this look. Silver was a major trend in the past, but it seems like many celebs have been gravitating towards the warmer tone as of late. Janelle Monáe stunned in the dazzling hue at the 5th American Black Film Festival this year, and Beyoncé has been rocking a gold bodysuit of her own during the Renaissance Tour. While obviously a classic, gold seems to look incredible on so many celebrities, and it was the perfect choice for Lively while celebrating the American designer in the Big Apple.

While she's usually a regular at fashion shows and other red carpet events, the Green Lantern alum has been laying somewhat low as of late. So this public appearance was certainly something of a treat for her avid fans. The 2023 WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike have prevented movie stars from making their typical promotional appearances. In addition, Blake Lively recently had her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds (and has since taken to social media to share her many post-pregnancy looks). She has been very active on Instagram, often highlighting her pre-pregnancy outfits from events past. Lively also continues to post incredible culinary content, which I personally can’t get enough of.

There are many looks from her repertoire that deserve attention, but this gold jumpsuit is a new favorite. It’s the perfect combination of elegance and casual while also being endlessly flattering. Historically, she knows how to pull out a show-stopping look but, with this NYFW moment, she’s truly outdone herself.

You can catch Blake Lively in her latest film, The Rhythm Section, which is currently available to rent on Amazon. Fans of the actress can also read up on what else to watch if they like the Gossip Girl star.