Blake Lively May Have Skipped The Met Gala, But I’m Obsessed With Her Curls From Her Adult Night Out

Blake Lively was the absolute belle of the ball at 2022’s Met Gala when she stepped out at the star-studded night out with a transforming gown that paid homage to the Statue of Liberty and classic New York architecture and classic buildings. This past week, the 2023 Met Gala came and went, with a ton of celebrities going full feline for the event , but without Lively in attendance. However, the actress did step out in memorable glam anyway, and more importantly a hair goals moment!

The mother of four skipped Monday’s Met Gala this year and spent time with her children instead. However, she did have a night out on the town for Tiffany & Co.'s reopening party in NYC days before, and I can’t get over the curls she’s rocking. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram/Blake Lively)

Lively took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share that she got to “take her hair out on a date” when she attended the luxury jeweler’s fancy party celebrating the reopening of their Fifth Avenue flagship store. Blake Lively wore a sultry brown leather dress from Brandon Maxwell's pre-fall 2022 collection, brown heels and some Tiffany & Co jewelry, of course. She also posted this:

(Image credit: Instagram/Blake Lively)

Blake Lively may not have given us a new favorite Met Gala look of hers to be wowed over, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t game for a fancy night out. The actress took her mother to the event while rocking some mermaid-like curls that seriously made me want to show my stylist these pictures in hope I could copy the floaty and floating style.

Of course, Lively was greatly missed at the Met Gala, and her comment section on Instagram is flooding with fans who were hoping to see what fashion moment she might have brought to the 2023 event. I mean, who can blame them; look at this absolutely magnificent gala dress:

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor)

How would she even be able to outdo that? The actress welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds ( they simply love trolling each other all the time ), early this year, so perhaps she preferred a night in with her family. Additionally, Met Gala gowns take months to plan for, which might have been too much pressure for the actress after becoming the mother of four. Since the birth of their latest, whom we still don’t know the name of, Lively has rocked multiple bikinis on a vacation , showing that she looks amazing, but we don’t blame her for skipping this year.