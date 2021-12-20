Blake Lively Showed A Little Instagram Support For Hugh Jackman Ahead Of His Broadway Return

Hugh Jackman is back on Broadway, starring as Harold Hill in The Music Man. It’s a huge role in a beloved musical that will require a lot of dancing from The Greatest Showman actor — no small feat for the man whose last Broadway stint was in 2014. But if Jackman’s sneak peeks from rehearsals are any indication, he’s going to crush it. And as previews were set to begin on December 20, Jackman received a little support from Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively. Now I'm wondering if Jackman's faux rival will have something to say?

Blake Lively showed some love to The Wolverine actor on Instagram, “liking” his post ahead of The Music Man’s first preview, and while Lively and Hugh Jackman seem to have lovely opinions of each other, Jackman has a long-standing (though light-hearted) feud with Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds. The jabs between the actors started in 2009 on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the verbal and social media sparring has been a joy to witness ever since.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Hugh Jackman recently showed just how fond of Blake Lively he is, calling the Gossip Girl actress “sunshine 7 days a week” as she promoted her new tonic mixers Betty Buzz. He couldn’t resist taking a shot at her husband, though, also calling Lively a “saint for marrying that man.”

I mean, if he’s talking about Ryan Reynolds’ dad jokes, he might have a point, as Reynolds honored Hugh Jackman on his 53rd birthday by donning a pair of socks with Jackman’s face on them with the punny caption “Socks to be Hugh.” This prompted a hilarious exchange that ended in Reynolds saying he was working on a Jackman body stocking next. I mean, I would pay good money to see that, scary as it sounds.

The feud even somehow found its way into their most recent projects, with Hugh Jackman posting a video to express his dismay with the proximity of some Red Notice advertising — starring Ryan Reynolds — to his own billboard for The Music Man.

If and when Ryan Reynolds does have something to say about Hugh Jackman’s return to the Great White Way, I’m sure it will be in support of his longtime rival, though possibly shrouded in sarcasm. After all, Jackman recently congratulated Reynolds on receiving a Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award for his various businesses, including the McRib-loving Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. This really is the most pure rivalry ever.

The Music Man is kicking off previews, with the official opening on February 10, 2022. Tickets are now available for performances through November 2022. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, is taking a break from the spotlight for a bit, following the success of Red Notice and Free Guy to spend some time with his and Blake Lively’s three daughters. Check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming to the big screen in the new year.