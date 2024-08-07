Blake Lively's So Lucky, She's A Star In A 2002 Look Once Championed By A Pop Princess: 'Us Millennials All Have A Story'

Blake Lively has been in full bloom ahead of It Ends With Us' release . This upcoming book-to-screen adaptation has Lively playing floral shop owner Lily Bloom, and she's been channeling her character by sporting many colorful flowery looks. For the premiere of the Colleen Hoover film adaptation, however, the actress took inspiration from a different muse by wearing Britney Spears’ iconic 2002 dress because “us millennials all have a story.”

In the weeks leading up to the premiere of It Ends With Us, Blake Lively has looked beautiful as ever method dressing to bring out her character’s passion for flowers. She first demonstrated this by stealing her hubby Ryan Reynolds’ floral button-downs and wearing a pastel feathery masterpiece to promote her movie. Now that the premiere of romance-drama film is finally here, she kept up her floral look going by wearing a vintage Versace gown:

(Image credit: Gotham/WireImage)

Stepping onto the red carpet, heads turned as Blake Lively wore a multi-colored sequined dress with a one-shoulder halter neckline and a spiral cutout across her upper body. The midi dress decorated with blue, pink, yellow, and purple sequined flowers creates an enchanting visual array of colors that made her look magical.

You can almost argue that the colorful sequins displayed on the nude-colored dress give her a majestic mermaid look. However, does anyone from the Y2K generation recognize where you’ve seen this dress before? Let’s just say it was worn by a pop princess who has made us many feel “so lucky, she’s a star”:

(Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media)

Yes, bow down to pop princess Britney Spears who was the first to wear the Versace dress in 2002. The “Circus” singer first wore this beautiful dress to a runway show during Milan Fashion Week to sport Versace's spring/summer 2003 collection. As many young girls wanted to dress like the “Princess of Pop” during the 2000s, Blake Lively is living the dream by wearing a dress that’s giving us all sorts of nostalgic feels.

It’s no coincidence that the actress is donning a dress that looks just like Britney Spears’ memorable 2002 look. This colorfully sequined look is not a duplicate of the Versace number. The Gossip Girl alum confirmed to People “It is Britney's actual dress,” making us children of the ‘90s insanely jealous.

As the “Gimme More” singer came out with a memoir last year revealing the highs and lows of stardom, Lively thanked Spears in her Instagram Stories for being such an inspiration for women:

Todays mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories. Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress glowed at the NYC premiere of It Ends With Us channeling her character’s floral passions and Britney Spears by wearing her recognizable 2002 Versace dress.

With Lively channeling two strong women during her movie’s big premiere, she looked more than ready for audiences to see all of the hard work she and the rest of the cast put into the book adaptation.