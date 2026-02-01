How Close Are Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner To Getting Engaged? An Insider Drops Claims

Three years is a long time in celebrity relationship land and, despite seemingly constant speculation about when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance will fizzle out, all the evidence points to them being stronger than ever. So maybe the question on the other end of the spectrum is more fitting: How long until these lovebirds get engaged? According to an insider, they’ve supposedly had that conversation.

While Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have kept their relationship private, the past few months have seen them open up slightly more. The actor thanked his “partner” in acceptance speeches at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe awards — not to mention how they got matchy-matchy in orange leather. According to someone allegedly close to the couple, that big next step could come sooner than later, as the insider told US Weekly:

They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year.

In fact, the source says the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family apparently jokes that Timothée Chalamet is “already her husband,” so an engagement ring wouldn’t change much for them.

It’s been reported that the two have a “wholesome” relationship, with Chalamet being a good “down-to-earth” presence for Kylie Jenner after she grew up in front of reality TV cameras. The insider continued:

Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it. It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works.

It definitely seems like their families are on board for a long-term love. While Kris Jenner has always publicly supported Timothée Chalamet, she shouted him out over the holidays by sporting one of his highly sought-after Marty Supreme jackets and adding his name next to Kylie’s on the family gingerbread house. Fans have also found reason to believe that Jenner and Chalamet’s mothers are “besties.”

Khloé and Kim Kardashian also recently mentioned the couple, with the former saying on her podcast that Kylie and “Timmy” had the best time at a recent dinner that Kim hosted in Malibu. The couple was apparently first to show, last to go.

It’s fun to see these two slowly getting more comfortable in opening up about their relationship, and it will be interesting to see how that continues if and when they do make it official with an engagement.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Insiders say the Wonka star has met and “loves” Kylie Jenner’s kids — Stormi and Aire, who turn 8 and 4 this month — and that he’s still respectful of Jenner’s co-parenting relationship with their father Travis Scott. Timothée Chalamet also allegedly would like children of his own one day but is in no rush.

Until next steps are taken, however, I’m fine to sit back and get excited about what they might wear to the Oscars when the awards ceremony airs on the 2026 TV schedule in March.

Timothée Chalamet has received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for Marty Supreme — his third nod in the category after also being recognized for Call Me by Your Name and A Complete Unknown. Will this be his year? Tune in at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on ABC to find out.