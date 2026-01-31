Why Timothée Chalamet Wasn't At Kylie Jenner's Big, Splashy The Moment Premiere

While Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are quite private, we often see them together at award shows, and sometimes, even on red carpets. That happened when Marty Surpeme premiered, as they rocked the carpet in matching orange outfits . However, it didn’t happen at the premiere for a project on the 2026 movie schedule that Jenner is in. So, why wasn’t the Call Me By Your Name star at The Moment’s big event? Well, there’s a good answer.

With the upcoming A24 movie The Moment hitting theaters this week, Charli XCX and the cast of her film gathered in Beverly Hills for a big splashy premiere. This included Kylie Jenner, who makes a cameo in the movie, and she looked amazing in a low-rise black skirt from Maison Margiela’s spring/summer 2026 collection (via Elle ) and a cropped cream ruffle top. Take a look:

Well, this look is perfect for the premiere of Charli XCX's mockumentary about her Brat era. It also went so well with the pop star's look, too. So, now, if you want to see those two on screen together, you can catch The Moment in theaters now.

Now, while Jenner was seen posing with the Brat artist and the rest of the cast, notably, Timothée Chalamet wasn’t with her. Considering their history of supporting each other, it’s a little surprising that he didn't make an appearance. However, he had a very good reason for his absence.

At the moment, Timothée Chalamet is in award campaigning mode. He’s been nominated for a 2026 Oscar for his performance in Marty Supreme, so he’s been out and about promoting the film. On January 29, the day of The Moment’s premiere, he was in New York City, participating in a Q&A for his own A24 movie. Video from the screening was posted by aly_mang on Instagram , and it showed the actor and the film’s director, Josh Safdie, sitting down while the credits rolled to have a conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

A post shared by ALY MANG (@aly_mang) A photo posted by on

Right now, Chalamet is a frontrunner for the Oscar. He won a Critic’s Choice Award for it (and he thanked Jenner in his speech ), and he took home a 2026 Golden Globe , too. Marty Supreme’s reviews have also been stellar, and the conversation about the film has been ongoing between the actor’s viral advertising choices (you remember the blimp and the jackets, I’m sure) and audiences' big – and occasionally chaotic – reactions to the ping-pong film itself.

So, with all that in mind, it makes perfect sense why he wasn’t at The Moment’s premiere. He had work obligations on the other side of the country.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors