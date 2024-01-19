Awkward: Brad Pitt Ran Into Angelina Jolie’s Family, And There Are Photos

The cultural behemoth that was "Brangelina" faced a fiery downfall when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they were getting a divorce back in 2016. It was a messy, much-publicized split, one rife with domestic abuse allegations, a lengthy, complicated custody battle and even testimonies from the former couple's children. (Currently, Jolie has sole custody of their six children, which includes Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, while Pitt has visitation rights.)

Given how acrimonious the divorce was, it's not a surprise that there's not a whole lot of overlap these days between the Jolie and the Pitt camps—until, seemingly, now. On Thursday, January 11, the Oscar-winning actor stepped out to support his Moneyball director Bennett Miller at an art exhibit at Beverly Hills' Gagosian Gallery, where he unexpectedly ran into some in-laws: Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight, and her brother, James Haven.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Pitt—who attended the event with his 34-year-old girlfriend Ines De Ramon, whom we last saw join him topless in a pool on New Year's Eve—allegedly didn't interact with his father-in-law, with whom his ex-wife famously had a fraught relationship with growing up (they have since reconciled their estrangement). As an eyewitness told the outlet:

Brad and Ines were sweet together and stayed close to each other throughout the event. Brad seemed like he was in a good mood and happy at the Bennett Miller event at the Gagosian. He was with Ines talking and having a nice time. Brad did not speak to Jon.

However, the insider did say that Brad and James—who has been very protective of his famous sister following her split from Pitt—apparently did have a run-in at the gallery:

I'm told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn't see them talking. They mostly stood apart for the duration of the event speaking with friends.

Another onlooker noted "how awkward" the whole ordeal was, as the gallery is "not a big space" and "plenty of people" were aware of the uncomfortable vibes. Photos from the evening from Lawlor Media show attendees dispersed throughout a wide-open gallery with not a whole lot of nooks and crannies in which to hide away from said awkwardness.

Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange's family, and it's not a big space.

The source said that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star busied himself by speaking to "other celebrity attendees," which seemingly included model-actor Sam Asghari, who knows a thing or two about a much-publicized Hollywood break-up. He filed for divorce from pop icon Britney Spears in August 2023 after six years together and 14 months of marriage.

On January 12, Asghari shared a picture of himself and Pitt posing together at the event, along with several snaps from the exhibit:

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) A photo posted by on

The Iranian-American star joked in the carousel's caption he asked a disarmingly smooth-faced Pitt for some "skin care tips." The 60-year-old actor has his own Goop-approved line of skin-care products called Le Domaine.

At the #bennettmiller 🖼️ @gagosian with some cool people last night. Also got alot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt 💪🏽😂 #notwaxfigure

Ironically, Pitt has reportedly been one of the film producers hot on making a screen adaptation of Britney Spears' memoir, per a Page Six report. He clearly knows a thing or two about tumultuous romances and family dysfunction, if that in-laws run-in is any proof, so maybe he's the right guy for the job after all?