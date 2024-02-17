As Brad Pitt’s Divorce From Angelina Is Seemingly Close To Being Finalized, He’s Apparently Taken A Major Step Forward With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce battle has been messy and contentious for years. However, the former couple might be on the cusp of finalizing their dissolution after seven years of legal battles. Despite the drawn-out divorce, both actors have moved on with their romantic lives. While Jolie’s romantic life is still concealed, Pitt has been with Ines de Ramon for the last year. So, with his divorce from Jolie allegedly close to done, the Oscar winner is apparently taking the next step with his girlfriend.

The Fight Club star and his partner have seemingly grown closer as both are allegedly wrapping up their divorce proceedings. Sources have claimed everything has been going well for them, and they reportedly celebrated Valentine’s Day after being together for over a year. A reported insider claimed they took a major step in solidifying their coupledom recently as well, as the source told ET:

Brad and Ines have been living together. She still has her own place, but they spend most of their time at his and Ines has most of her belongings there.

It seems the romantic duo are inching closer to moving on from their previous relationships. Much like her famous beau's drawn-out divorce, De Ramon is allegedly tied up with tax issues stemming from her divorce from The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley.

Moving in together and celebrating major occasions signaled the dating duo is making things official. Compared to prior relationships, the source alleged Pitt is taking things seriously slow with the 31-year-old jewelry designer. The close insider spilled how the 60-year-old actor feels about his girlfriend of a year, saying:

Brad really likes Ines and is taking their relationship seriously. He is not rushing next steps, but they’re in a great spot and loving their time together. Ines is thrilled and super into Brad.

The couple aren’t rushing things compared to some Hollywood pairings. Of course, Brad Pitt has been attached to many women since he and Angelina Jolie were declared single in 2019. However, his relationship with de Ramon marks a change in his post-marriage dating life.

Even Pitt’s friend circle reportedly thinks the duo “make a great match.” De Ramon allegedly loves being “out of the spotlight” and letting the Hollywood A-lister “take the lead.” This shift marked another change for Pitt after high-profile relationships with Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

As far as the divorce proceedings go, Brad Pitt is close to ending his seven-year-long saga with Angelina Jolie after battling over the actor allegedly gifting his ex a part of their $500 million winery for their wedding. According to In Touch (via Yahoo), Pitt was named the majority owner of the winery after a Luxembourg judge ruled the romantic gesture only gave Jolie (or the company she sold her stake to) 40% ownership. This means the Bullet Train star retains 50% ownership. Now, the former married duo reportedly is ready to move on with child custody still being ironed out.

With a new relationship still taking shape, Brad Pitt can get back to his focus – his decades-long movie career. He'll return to the 2024 movie schedule with longtime pal Goerge Clooney in the thriller Wolfs. He’s even teaming back up with Quentin Tarantino for his final movie and working on his still-untitled Formula One flick. With all that said, make sure to check back with CinemaBlend for more Brad Pitt updates.