Insider Drops Claims About How Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Ines De Ramon Is Going

Just when it seemed like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce lingered forever , the Oscar-winning actor decided to move on with someone new. Ever since late 2022, Pitt has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. As it’s been one year since the sparks started flying between the two, an insider dropped claims on how Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship is going right now.

Rumors about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon dating started when they were seen together back in November 2022. As the growing chemistry between the couple doesn’t appear to be slowing down, an insider dropped a claim to ET about how the pair are allegedly doing these days:

Brad and Ines are doing really well. They're very happy together and Brad’s friends think they make a great match. Ines is happy to be out of the spotlight and let Brad take the lead.

I’m truly happy for the couple as they’re reportedly able to find joy with each other. Just like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Ines de Ramon was in the spotlight as well after her divorce from The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley. However, that could be why Pitt and De Ramon reportedly get along so well since they both can relate to starting new chapters after the end of a long-term relationship.

Speaking of new chapters, Brad Pitt hit the milestone age of 60 this past December, and he celebrated with his girlfriend. In fact, another thing the two have in common is sharing the same birth month. With de Ramon by his side, the two celebrated his new decade by taking a three-day vacation at a five-star hotel in Paris. Of course, nothing says a romantic getaway more than a trip to Paris.

Back in 2022, the actor spoke about his quest to find “joy” in his life like getting in touch with music and his role as a film producer. Plus, having a new love interest couldn’t hurt in this next stage of his life.

The inside source continued to say good things about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon as they’re clearly still going strong and their chemistry is blossoming:

Brad is a gentleman and very generous, thoughtful, sweet, and funny. They have a lot of fun together and are enjoying where things are going.

This sounds like a sign of good things to come for the couple. Just last week, Pitt and de Ramon attended his Moneyball director Bennett Miller’s art exhibit at the Gagosian Gallery. Lo and behold, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star ran into his ex-wife’s family with Jolie’s father Jon Voight in attendance along with his son James Haven. Luckily, there was no ex-family drama as an eyewitness said he and de Ramon stood close by each other and appeared to be in a good mood during the whole event without any interaction between him and his ex-father-in-law.

It appears that when you’re side-by-side with someone you really care about, it makes potentially awkward moments a bit easier.

Based on the claims an insider dropped, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon appear to be doing better than ever with each other.