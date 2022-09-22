Brad Pitt Drops A Funny F-Bomb Whilst Admitting His Ocean’s Co-star George Clooney Is The Handsomest Hollywood Actor Alive
The bromance is real between these two.
Ocean’s Eleven is an iconic movie, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s bromance is one of the reasons it works so well. This heist film set the precedent for the two to constantly poke fun at each other, even two decades after the film's release. However, in a recent interview, Pitt actually complimented Clooney, though not without using some flowery language beforehand.
Both Clooney and Pitt have had a busy year, with multiple films on the 2022 film schedule between the two of them. Clooney is currently promoting his new rom-com Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts, another Ocean’s alumn. While Pitt has been promoting his summer blockbuster Bullet Train and will appear in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic, Babylon, later this year. These press opportunities have brought their friendship back into the zeitgeist. While it's usually them making fun of each other, this time Pitt was complimentary to Clooney in an interview with Vogue saying:
Obviously, Pitt couldn’t compliment his pal without calling him a “fucker”; I don’t think it’s in either of the actors’ natures to be 100% nice to each other all the time. There are always shenanigans, tomfoolery, and some light shade being thrown between these two. However, it’s always good fun.
Ocean’s Eleven is considered one of George Clooney’s best movies, and among Pitt’s best films as well. It's also known for the iconic behind-the-scenes stories like Clooney's pranks and the shade thrown at whoever showed up to set last. I think these hilarious stories are a reason why the fun-loving bromance between Clooney and Pitt has stayed relevant for over two decades.
Though, this year it seems like both actors have taken on projects that were almost as much fun to make as the Ocean’s trilogy.
As mentioned earlier, Clooney is reuniting with his heist wife from the Ocean’s movies, Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. The movie comes out later in October but early reviews are showing lots of love for the duo’s chemistry. Roberts has admitted she did the movie to have a “chance to be really snarky to George.” That response alone is giving major Ocean’s energy which makes me super excited for this rom-com.
Meanwhile, Pitt has shown up in two super fun and funny movies this year, appearing briefly in the action-rom-com The Lost City and starring in the action-comedy Bullet Train.
Sadly, the two haven’t done a movie together in a while, but they do have a project in the works with Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Not only is this movie exciting, but the press tour the two are bound to do together will be oh so much fun. I can’t wait for the chaos of a Pitt/Clooney press tour, I’m sure more f-bombs, fun stories and the occasional complimentary answer are bound to happen.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
