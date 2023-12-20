Brad Pitt Turned 60 This Week, And He Reportedly Shares A Birthday Month With Love Interest Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt has been a heartthrob since his breakout role in 1991’s Thelma & Louise, and to this day, you’ll still find people swooning over and admiring him for his talent and good looks. However, did you know he just turned 60? It’s kind of hard to comprehend that he has been a pop culture phenomenon for three decades, but he has been and will continue to be for likely decades to come. And on top of my mind being a little blown that he’s 60, I’m also enamored by the fact that he apparently shares a birth month with his love interest Ines de Ramon.

So, as Pitt continues to celebrate with his loved ones, like de Ramon, and work on projects that will hopefully show up on the 2024 movie schedule , let’s talk about this milestone birthday and how he shares his birth month with his partner.

Brad Pitt Turned 60

Brad Pitt turned 60 on December 18, and according to People , he celebrated in style. Apparently, the actor had a party at the LA restaurant Mother Wolf with close friends and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. He was seen outside the location wearing a fun birthday fit comprised of a black button-up shirt with gold details and black slacks.

It sounds like the actor, who is also an artist (he made his fine art debut in September of 2022 ), had lots of art at his party, because multiple attendees were seen leaving with frames in hand. Overall, it seemed like a swanky and fun way to bring in 60.

Considering the list of Brad Pitt’s best movies is long and spans decades he has a whole lot to celebrate. From an ever-evolving career as an actor and producer – he has two films he’s currently working on – to his now year-long relationship with his birth month buddy Ines de Ramon (more on that next), at 60 years old the Oscar winner has a lot to be proud of and a whole bunch to look forward to.

Brad Pitt Apparently Shares A Birth Month With His Love Interest Ines de Ramon

So, while Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday on December 18, his reported girlfriend Ines de Ramon celebrated her 34th on December 19, according to People. As someone who has a birthday very close to three of my family members’ special days, I know how fun it is to celebrate them all around the same time. So, I'm assuming these two Sagittariuses had a blast bringing in their birthdays together.

The report claimed that artwork featuring both the actor and the jewelry designer was at his party, plus there’s a photo of them together outside the restaurant and de Ramon is holding a yellow balloon and a gift with a red bow on it.

About a year ago, Pitt and de Ramon were linked for the first time. Following her divorce from Paul Wesley, she was seen in photos with the Bullet Train actor at a Bono concert. Then she was spotted hanging out with the Ocean’s Eleven star by the pool on New Year’s Eve . Now, about a year after they got together, reports claim that the two get along really well .

So, cheers to back-to-back birthdays, a reportedly healthy relationship and a thriving career. Happy 60th birthday Brad Pitt!