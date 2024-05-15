Apparently, Bradley Cooper Not The Only Celeb With A Bathroom In His Bedroom, As A Big Bang Theory Star Followed Suit

Bradley Cooper, who most recently wowed critics and audiences with his performance and direction in the mostly well received Maestro, has an abode with an interesting detail. As it so happens, the A-lister has a bathroom in his bedroom. And, believe it or not, the actor/director is not the only star to possess such a unique setup in his home. Big Bang Theory alum Johnny Galecki’s relatively new pad apparently has a similar bedroom/bathroom feature, which exemplifies that bathroom time doesn’t always need to be private time.

The veteran actor spent 12 seasons on The Big Bang Theory, playing Leonard Hofstadter -- who lived in an apartment with a long broken-down elevator . The Emmy-nominated actor's real-life living situation is the farthest thing from his character’s, however. When the Roseanne alum first showed off his newly remodeled Tennessee home in February, it looked like a house, with its gothic-style decor, looked truly unique.

Now, this latest nugget of news makes the location even more eclectic. This unconventional bedroom/bathroom feature of Johnny's Galecki’s house that was revealed in Homes and Gardens . Take a look at Pierce and Ward’s Instagram photo below, which shows Galecki's bedroom, and see if you notice anything interesting inside of it:

A post shared by Pierce & Ward (@pierceandward) A photo posted by on

Some may find it hard to believe Johnny Galecki has a bathroom located right inside his bedroom. But, clearly, no conventional walls and doors surrounding the John are present within this open-plan space. This reveal comes after Bradley Cooper admitted on the Armchair Expert podcast that he has heart-to-hearts with his daughter on the toilet , thanks to the fact that his bedroom consists of a bathtub and toilet. (The mental image of him in there doing his business while his daughter hangs out in the bathtub pouring her heart out is interesting, to say the least.)

Other than Johnny Galecki and Bradley Cooper, there are other celebrities who share the joy of this popular interior trend. As mentioned by H&G, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a marble tub in their rustic bedroom. LeBron James even has a walk-in shower in his living/dressing room area. Interior designers of Home and Gardens agree that this layout is trending because it helps make the bedroom look bigger, resembling what you see in luxurious hotels. That's an interesting aspect of this to consider, as many hotels do indeed have that component.

There's also another element to this. With glass windows being the only barrier dividing Johnny Galecki’s bedroom and bathroom, natural light can flow easily into the washing area to help bathroom residents feel calm. I don't know about you, but a bathroom is definitely one place many people probably don't want to feel stressed or anxious, so, theoretically, that is helpful.

It may not be every day that you see a bathroom located in a bedroom, but it seems to suit celebrities like Johnny Galecki and Bradley Cooper just fine. I'd be curious as to whether any other notable stars decide to get in on this trend down the road. In the meantime, you can watch Galecki in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory using a Max subscription . Also, peek into our schedule of 2024 movie releases in case he or Cooper have projects that pop up on it.