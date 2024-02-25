Brie Larson (And Her Abs) Looked Stunning In Her Dress At The SAG Awards, But I’m More Focused On The Way She Had To Accommodate The Outfit Before Showtime

Throughout this awards season, many of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars have been bringing their A-game when it comes to fashion. They’ve lit up red carpets in tremendous fashion, and that was certainly true of the actors at last night’s SAG Awards. There were some incredible looks, including Margot Robbie’s pink and black fit . Someone who really stole the show, though, was Brie Larson, who arrived at the event in a flowing dress that showed off her abs. To put it mildly, she looked absolutely stunning, though I’m more focused on the comments she shared about accommodating the outfit before the showtime.

The 34-year-old Oscar winner appeared in a little custom number that came courtesy of Versace. The peach outfit was long-sleeved and featured a knotted crop top as well. While the outfit itself is an impressive piece of work, what’s even more jaw-dropping is just how toned her abs are. I mean, it’s widely known that the actress really puts in the work when she’s at the gym, but her physique is just downright impeccable. The Fast X star shared a look at her dress in a post shared to her Instagram, and you can see a snapshot from it down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

As anyone who follows Brie Larson’s exploits probably knows, this is from the first time that her midsection has been a topic of discussion. Larson previously showed off her abs in a 2022 Instagram post, which also served a reminder of her love for fashion. What also comes to mind is another post, in which she showed off her bod while rocking a half sleeve of temporary tattoos . Larson looked good in both of those past instances, but her latest look for the SAG Awards is just enough to take your breath away. Take another look:

(Image credit: Instagram)

While the dress is definitely a talking point itself, I’m a little more concerned with the wild way she had to keep the outfit fresh before the event. The Room star caught up with ET on the red carpet, where she shed light on how she maintained the dress’ integrity. Some may find it hard to believe, but she couldn’t sit down at all when she was in the car on the way to the event:

I had stand! … It's so beautiful. I'm just so thrilled. I've never worn anything like this before and I feel amazing.

More on Brie Larson (Image credit: Marvel) ‘That’s Not How This Works’: Brie Larson Reveals Why She Was Freaking Out So Hard Meeting JLo And It’s A Really Sweet Story

It never ceases to amaze me just how much people do for the sake of fashion. I couldn’t even fathom the idea of having to stand while riding in a car to ensure the integrity of an outfit. And she’s not the only one who’s ever had to do that. Just recently, Jenny Slate recalled a wardrobe malfunction she had at the 2023 Oscars and, when she was on her way to the show, she had to stand as well. Very few of us would probably want to be so uncomfortable, but I applaud the ladies for pushing through.

The sight of Brie Larson’s abs now have me once again wondering when we might see her reprise her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Her latest superhero venture, The Marvels, may not have been a hit at the box office, but it received mostly positive reviews, and fans are now discovering its awesomeness on Disney+ . I look forward to seeing Larson reprise her role at some point in the future and hope to see at least one more fresh red carpet look before this awards season is done.