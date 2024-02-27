The Ted Lasso Cast Didn’t Win A SAG Award, But They Did Win The After Party In Matching Tracksuits

We’ve always known that the cast of Ted Lasso takes the statement “Richmond ‘til we die” seriously. However, at the SAG Awards, they took it to a whole new level. While they didn’t take home any awards at the actors’ union award show, they did dance the night away in matching tracksuits, proving that they won the after-party.

Now, while this crew didn’t win any hardware at the SAG Awards for Season 3 of Ted Lasso – those all went to The Bear as it won Ensemble, Male Actor and Female Actor in a Comedy Series – that didn’t stop them from having a blast.

Overall, the cast of one of Apple TV+’s best shows was up for Comedy Series Ensemble, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were nominated for Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham was nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

While this crew has tons of awards, with all three folks named here being Emmy winners, The Bear has been dominating the awards season. Considering the 75th Emmy winners list – which also featured The Bear taking home the majority of the comedy awards – it seemed obvious that they would sweep the SAG Awards too.

So, after the entire cast of Ted Lasso got dressed up for the ceremony, they changed into their comfy matching Nike tracksuits to party the night away and celebrate their third (and possibly final) season. Let's just say it was epic.

As you can see in the photo at the top of this story, when I say everyone, I mean virtually everyone from this cast was at the awards. Our favorite bar patrons and its owner Mae were there. Basically, every player from the team was in attendance. And of course, the series’ leads -- including Sudeikis, Waddingham, Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift -- were rocking the blue tracksuits too.

Notably, Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed and James Lance were missing. However, the Jamie actor was likely not there because he was working as a SAG Awards Ambassador that night, and the Nate performer expressed his disappointment about missing the evening on X . I bet they all wish they could have been repping Richmond at the SAG Awards with the entire cast.

Along with the crew wearing matching tracksuits, they also all rocked white or red sneakers, and most of them wore white undershirts – except Brett Goldstein, who wore a black T-shirt, which is very Roy Kent of him.

This cast had a blast partying it up after the SAG Awards, and it makes sense, because, for all we know, this might be the last time we see them all together. At the time of this writing, the future of AFC Richmond is still unknown. The ending of Season 3 was 100% the conclusion of this journey we’ve been on. However, some doors were left slightly open in case a Ted Lasso spinoff or Season 4 comes to fruition.

While we likely won’t see the Ted Lasso crew together again on the 2024 TV schedule , it was so fun to see them go out with a bang while wearing matching tracksuits. Talk about a dream team!