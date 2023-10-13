How To Watch Lessons In Chemistry Online And Stream Bonnie Garmus Adaptation Starring Brie Larson
How To Watch Lessons In Chemistry
|Premiere: October 13
|New episodes: every Friday at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST
|Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus
Watch Lessons In Chemistry: Synopsis
Executively produced by and starring Brie Larson, Apple TV Plus' latest original brings to life the best-selling debut novel from Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry. Set during the 1950s, the story challenges the otherwise male-dominated world of STEM and a woman's place outside of the kitchen. Read our guide on how to watch Lessons in Chemistry online where you are.
Elizabeth Zott (Larson), an aspiring scientist, is let go from her job in a lab. Determined not to be dispirited by the patriarchal society that tells her she belongs in the kitchen, she takes a job as a TV presenter on a cooking show. Teaching more than just recipes, the chemist endeavours to educate a nation of housewives. After all, cooking...it's just chemistry, right?
Also starring Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans, Elizabeth's husband, Aja Naomi King, Thomas Mann, and Kevin Sussman, Lessons in Chemistry promises to tackle not only women's rights but also racial equality during the 50s and 60s.
The Washington Post described the original text's feminist themes as the catalyst of the book, and we're expecting a similarly galvanizing reaction to the show if early reviews are anything to go by.
With Brie Larson making her return to TV after 12 years, this is one book to screen adaptation to check out. Luckily we've got all the details on how to watch Lessons in Chemistry online below.
How to watch Lessons in Chemistry Online
Lessons in Chemistry will premiere with two episodes on Friday, October 13 on Apple TV Plus. Spanning eight episodes, new episodes will arrive every Friday with the final episode dropping on the streaming service on November 24.
An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.
But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and also catch up with all other episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.
New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.
Lessons In Chemistry Trailer
Lessons In Chemistry Release Schedule
- Episode 1, "Little Miss Hastings" – October 13
- Episode 2, "Her and Him" – October 13
- Episode 3, "TBC" – October 20
- Episode 4, "TBC" – October 27
- Episode 5, "TBC" – November 3
- Episode 6, "TBC" – November 10
- Episode 7, "TBC" – November 17
- Episode 8, "TBC" – November 24
Lessons In Chemistry Cast
- Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott
- Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans
- Aja Naomi King as Harriet Slone
- Stephanie Koenig as Fran Frask
- Patrick Walker as Wakely
- Thomas Mann as Boryweitz
- Kevin Sussman as Walter
- Beau Bridges as Wilson
- Ashley Monique Clark as Martha Wakely
- Derek Cecil as Dr. Robert Donatti
