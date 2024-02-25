Margot Robbie Rocked Pink And Black Again For The SAG Awards, But The Cut Was Totally Wild

It seems like everybody has been reintroducing pink into their wardrobes since Barbie hit theaters last summer, and unsurprisingly one celebrity who has fully embraced the Barbiecore movement is Margot Robbie. The star of Greta Gerwig’s comedy has been channeling her character by wearing pink since the press tour , and lately we’ve seen her incorporating black into her awards show looks. Robbie was at it again at the SAG Awards, sporting a dramatic black-and-pink number with a wild silhouette.

Margot Robbie was the epitome of Hollywood glam at last week’s BAFTA Awards, where she dressed like her famous character in a pink-and-black Giorgio Armani Privé dress. The actress paired the colors together again for the SAG Awards on February 23, donning a Schiaparelli couture LBD that featured a puffy pink sash:

(Image credit: Photo by Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The actress was up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and Barbie was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards. She may not have taken home the trophy, but she was a winner regardless with this Barbiecore moment.

The sash was cinched to Margot Robbie’s waist with a thick strap of the same-colored fabric, as the piece trailed behind her like a train. She wore her wavy hair down and kept the jewels simple, with just dangle earrings, a ring and diamond anklet. Black heels paired perfectly with the dress to complete the ensemble.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

I love Margot Robbie’s latest Barbiecore look, as she seemingly continues to evolve the style. While she hasn’t gone so far as to throw all the pink out of her wardrobe yet, the actress has indicated that she’s moving past the Barbie -inspired movement by sporting more black dresses. She even tried out a couple of other popular fashion trends with her sheer black corset at the Saltburn premiere in November.

Fans shouldn’t be alarmed, however, because Margot Robbie still sported her character’s signature color when she reunited with her co-stars in December, and again on the Golden Globes red carpet in January. Hopefully we’ll get at least one more good hit of pink at the Academy Awards on March 10 before she retires the look for good.

Despite Barbie being one of Margot Robbie’s best movies , she did not receive a 2024 Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and Greta Gerwin was also snubbed for director . The film is still up for several other awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera’s roles.