Brie Larson Is Giving Major Clueless Energy With Her Latest Sparkly Look, And I'm So Here For It

Actress Brie Larson is an accomplished talent, who won an Oscar for her work on the drama Room . On top of her ongoing role in the MCU, she’s also made plenty of headlines for being a style icon. Larson gave major Clueless energy with her latest sparkly look, and I’m so here for it. Somebody cue up the movie’s soundtrack!

While she’ll soon return to theaters in the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie The Marvels, the Scott Pilgrim actress is also super active on social media. Whether it’s Larson sharing her intense Marvel workout s or simply rocking a fierce look, she’s good for a viral post every now and then. She recently posted an outfit on Instagram that’s definitely giving Clueless vibes, and as if! Check it out below:

What a total Betty. Brie Larson looks like she could definitely hang with Cher and Dionne, although her take on the pretty look has a modern twist on it. And in the end, who wouldn’t want to rock the iconic Chanel blazer that she’s got on?

Brie Larson shared the series of images to her whopping 7.1 million followers on Instagram. While she’s currently unable to promote projects like The Marvels thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she’s kept her social media going with other types of content. Additionally, she’s starring in the Lessons in Chemistry series which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription . We’ll just have to see if the strike ends, and she’s able to once again hype up her various acting projects.

In the decades since its release Clueless has remained part of the pop culture landscape, thanks to its quotable dialogue and iconic performances. Alicia Silverstone recently reprised her role as Cher in a Super Bowl commercial. And while Brie Larson didn’t name drop the ‘90s classic, one has to assume she was channeling Clueless when rocking that Chanel.

As for Larson, fans are eager for her to return to the big screen in The Marvels. The upcoming blockbuster will pair Carol Danvers with two other female heroes, seemingly forming a team in the process. And that trio will hopefully team up in crossover events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Smart money says Larson will have gone viral plenty of times until then.