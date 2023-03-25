Brie Larson Follows In Fellow MCU Star Florence Pugh’s Footsteps By Freeing The Nipple For New Fashion Spread

The free-the-nipple fashion movement is still going strong. Over the last year, many celebrities have rocked sheer ensembles and no bras, and it’s become one of the bigger trends in fashion. Notably, Florence Pugh and her Pink Valentino gown made waves last summer, and the Black Widow star has continued to rock classy, yet edgy, sheer looks at various events. Now, her fellow MCU star Brie Larson is following in her footsteps by freeing the nipple in a new fashion spread.

In a profile for Harper's Bazaar , Larson posed in chic comfy clothing that also had an air of edginess to it. Notably one of the outfits featured her in a baggy pair of jeans, white Jeffrey Campbell cowboy boots, simple silver Cartier High Jewelry, and a neutral-sheer tank top. Like many celebrities over the last year, The Marvels star freed the nipple for this shoot, specifically with this look, and she posted the spread on her Instagram , check it out:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Along with this free-the-nipple moment, Larson also rocked a black textured Chanel suit with no shirt for this shoot, showing off a bit of side boob for the cover photo. Pugh has also rocked this trend too, wearing a suit-like dress with an open back and side-boob barring section at the premiere for A Good Person.

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The spread also featured Larson in comfy clothing, like a navy Yale crewneck, light blue leggings and blue cowboy boots as well as an all-white look that was made up of baggy trousers, a turtle neck and boots. With Y2K and ‘90s fashion being all the rage, and sheer outfits being a massive trend at the moment, Larson and the Harper's Bazaar team really nailed this shoot that highlighted the actress and some stellar fashion.

In the actress’s post about the spread, she thanked the magazine by writing:

Thank you @harpersbazaarus for embracing me right where I’m at. I love dancing with you 🌊🤠

I know I could feel Larson’s confidence and comfortability oozing off the Instagram post from this photo shoot. She seemed to really vibe with the looks, and I’d guess that being able to wear whatever she wanted, including that incredible sheer top, was quite freeing.

Seeing women like Pugh and Larson confidently rock looks like these, and continue to break down fashion barriers is empowering. And just like their Marvel characters, they are fabulous role models for women everywhere.