Britney Spears Seemingly Responds After Millie Bobby Brown Says She Wants To Play The Pop Icon In A Movie

If you pay attention to pop culture, it’s pretty much impossible to be unaware of Britney Spears’ use of social media. For roughly the past year and a half, it’s been one of the places where the embattled pop star has revealed her many allegations against her family members , shared current and past struggles (along with new freedoms ) with her fans, and spoken out about a number of other things. Well, now that Millie Bobby Brown has said that she'd like to play the princess of pop in a movie, the singer seems to have responded.

What Did Britney Spears Seem To Say About Millie Bobby Brown Playing Her One Day?

As noted above, the superstar has been using social media, especially Instagram , to voice her views on a number of topics. While some of those posts are just about fun things , she’s also become quite adept at revealing shocking claims and opening up about a number of things that are very important to her . One of those would appear to be Brown’s desire to portray her in a movie. While Spears’ recent post is mostly about her “breathing again” after her conservatorship ended, and how her parents “gave me life” but also “took it away,” she also slipped this into the middle of her post:

I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!

I don’t think any of us would be very surprised if the “...Baby One More Time” songstress had heard about several people wanting to make a movie about her life, and was responding to all of them. But, given the fact that her post showed up only hours after the Enola Holmes 2 star spoke in an interview about her desire to portray her at some point, it appears more likely that she was speaking directly about that.

What Did Millie Bobby Brown Say About Wanting To Play Britney Spears?

It’s also hard to be unaware of a rising young star like Brown right now. The actress has led the uber successful Stranger Things for four seasons, and began producing when she starred as the titular character in Enola Holmes , which recently released its positively reviewed sequel on Netflix. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote that film, she was asked what was on her professional bucket list, and responded:

I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you. I see the scramble for words [in interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.

Listening to the star talk about Spears, it seems that she’s genuine and would truly like to, at some point, find a way to do the “Hold Me Closer” singer’s story justice, but when the newly married pop star took to social media with what appeared to be a response, she didn’t sound particularly thrilled by the prospect.

Many of us are fascinated by the lives of famous folk, and other stars can definitely be just like us regular people in that way. Biopics are a big business, as are historical dramas or those based on recent real life events which feature actors attempting to embody the lives of very real people. Spears has had an intriguing life, filled with a lot of extreme ups and downs, so it makes complete sense that Brown, who clearly identifies with being a child star, would want to make a film of her life.

However, as the popular singer noted, she’s still got a lot of living to do, and the young actress would probably understand what seems to be her wish that no such movie about her happen any time soon.