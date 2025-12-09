Were Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Dating During Naked Gun Or Not? She Finally Spoke Out

The past few years have seen a definite renaissance for Pamela Anderson. After stepping way back from the fame she gained during her time in the ‘90s as a “sex symbol” on Baywatch, the Home Improvement actress has launched herself into a new career era. Not only did she return to her leading lady status with a Golden Globe and SAG nominated role in The Last Showgirl in 2024, but the 2025 movie schedule played host to her comedy chops in the highly praised legacyquel, The Naked Gun. The release of that film saw rumors of a romance between Anderson and co-star Liam Neeson, and she’s finally opened up about whether or not that talk was true.

What Did Pamela Anderson Say About Her Rumored Romance With Liam Neeson?

It was in 2023 that Pamela Anderson began her Pamaissance in earnest with the documentary, Pamela, A Love Story (available with a Netflix subscription), and the memoir Love, Pamela, kicking things off. However, considering how quiet things had been when it came to news about her recent romantic life, it was a bit surprising (but lovely, nonetheless) to hear rumors during the press tour for The Naked Gun that the V.I.P. star and her new on-screen leading man, Liam Neeson, were dating.

Now, Anderson has spoken to People about those rumors (which she previously hadn’t confirmed, but did shoot down the idea of the romance as being a “PR stunt”), and said:

If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming. We were having fun… [it was] a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film. I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’ I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty.

Well, there you have it. It turns out that all that dancing to “I’m Too Sexy” and pretending to get caught kissing while on the Today show, along with other signs of affection as they made the rounds for interviews, weren’t “faked” for promotional purposes, but based in them having “real feelings” for one another.

The star also opened up about some of the specifics of their time together as a couple, and noted that she and the Taken franchise lead had what she calls an “intimate week” staying at his home in upstate New York, where she had her “own room,” and “our assistants both came; even family stopped by.” I’d say that the time they spent together definitely tracks, considering that Neeson complimented Andereson’s “sourdough bread” not long ago. Sure, she could have made it at whatever rental she was staying in during filming and brought it to set, but can’t you just imagine her baking that while staying at his place?

After their “romantic lost week,” where they visited a French restaurant and she helped him tend some roses in his garden, the Barb Wire star added that the short-lived romantic duo “went our separate ways to work on other films.” But, for those among you who are still swooning, we can at least probably look forward to these two being friends for years to come, as Anderson also said:

He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives.

Mature and respectful love, y’all…That’s where it’s at!