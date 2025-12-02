Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban May Have Split, But The Door Is Wide Open For Awkward (Whole Foods) Run-Ins

Breakups are never pretty, but when both halves of a celebrity couple stay planted in the same neighborhood, things can get… complicated. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban may be ending their 19-year marriage, yet neither has budged from their Nashville orbit. And as any local will tell you, they are still living close enough for regular awkward encounters — especially at their shared Whole Foods. Yes, the most public private place in any town is now the unofficial post-divorce battlefield.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail , the former couple is navigating this split with plenty of physical proximity. Kidman remains in the marital home, while Urban has reportedly settled “very nearby,” meaning the odds of bumping into each other in the organic produce aisle are high. Add in the fact that they still see the same hair stylist (the talented Ashley Wahler, keeper of Nicole’s butterscotch waves and Keith’s frosted tips), and Nashville suddenly feels very, very small.

(Image credit: TNT, A24)

Kidman’s holiday season didn’t make things easier. Reportedly, she spent Thanksgiving without her youngest daughters after agreeing that Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret would celebrate with Urban. Filing for divorce back in September meant this was her first major holiday navigating a new normal, and sources say the loneliness hit hard. Still, she stayed put in Nashville — a place she built a life in after leaving Los Angeles to be with Urban all those years ago.

Friends allege the Dogville actress was “devastated” and “shocked” by the end of their marriage. She leaned on her inner circle, including her sister Antonia, and recently told Interview magazine she’s “hanging in there.” Anyone who has been through a breakup knows that phrase well.

(Image credit: Keith Urban YouTube/Netflix)

Urban, meanwhile, seems to be in a very different post-divorce chapter. He’s been on the road with 25-year-old musician Karley Scott Collins for months, and the two have shared a few flirty posts online that have sparked romantic rumors. He also went somewhat viral recently after an awkward exchange with a fan with a triggering first name.

Kidman, for her part, is sticking to the high road. And yes, she did what any wise woman does after a split — she got bangs — but she hasn’t taken a single cheap shot at her ex. She stood by Urban through rehab, reshaped her life to build a home with him, and kept their private struggles private. If she keeps moving with that same quiet grace, she sets the tone for her daughters and gives herself space to heal without extra noise.

As for those inevitable Whole Foods moments? They’re coming. Nashville isn’t huge, and nothing brings emotional turbulence like grocery shopping. But Nicole Kidman doesn’t need to disappear from her routines, her city, or her favorite aisles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if there’s any comfort in all this, it’s that Kidman won’t have much time to sit still. Her 2026 movie slate is stacked. Practical Magic 2 is on the way, she’s back as Celeste in Big Little Lies, and she’s leading the thriller Scarpetta with eight new episodes already in the can. It’s clear she’ll be spending far more time on sets than in awkward grocery store face-offs with an ex.