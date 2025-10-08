How Nicole Kidman Seemingly Referenced Her Divorce From Keith Urban In Cryptic Quote About Being In Her 50s

Weeks ago, it was reported that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had separated after 19 years of marriage. It was subsequently confirmed that Kidman filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. As of this writing, neither Kidman (58) nor Urban (57) have publicly commented on the matter, and the rumor mill is still churning in regard to what led to their split. Despite Kidman having remained mum on the matter, she did share some comments in a recent interview that may or may not have been referencing the split.

Nicole Kidman recently took part in an interview with Vogue, which was just published on Wednesday. The journalist who conducted the chat, Wendell Steavenson, clarified that her article had been sent to press weeks before the divorce news cropped up. Despite that, Steavenson said she could sense something was amiss on that front due to a comment the Oscar winner made. When asked about how she now felt being in her 50s, Kidman shared the following assessment about this point in her life:

How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?

The notion that the Holland star is alluding to any kind of domestic problems via the statement above is purely speculative. Such caution must also be extended towards the rumors that have cropped up since the Kidman/Urban divorce was reported. Insiders claimed the pair was “always working through” things ahead of their split. Also, sources alleged that Kidman – who shares daughters Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14) – was “dreading” the time at which the divorce would become public knowledge.

Pointed rumors have been swirling around the cause of the divorce, with some insiders alleging that infidelity on the “Without You” performer’s part was a contributing factor. More specifically, the musician was accused of having an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, though Baugh’s father has since shut down that assumption.

When it comes to the legal ramifications of this situation, insiders who claim to have discussed supposed conditions that were put in place. For instance, it was alleged that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s prenuptial agreement included a “cocaine clause.” That purported clause was allegedly established to help Urban remain sober and would see him receive $600,000 from Kidman for every year he abstained from drugs. However, the notion of such a legal stipulation has been shut down.

Kidman may be dealing with a divorce in her personal life, but she seems to be thriving from a professional standpoint. She has various movies and TV shows in various stages of production and continues to stay busy. One of Kidman’s projects that seems to have a lot of people excited is the upcoming Practical Magic 2, which she wrapped on nearly a month ago.

At this point, as Nicole Kidman continues to navigate her 50s she remains booked and busy (and is now even sporting bangs). Time will tell how Kidman continues to move forward as she contends with a divorce.