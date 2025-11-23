How Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Daughters Are Allegedly Doing As They Split Time Between Them Amid Divorce

When news broke that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were ending their nearly 20-year marriage, the natural next question was: How were their two daughters coping with the transition? An insider is giving fans an idea of how the A-lister’s daughters, Sunday and Faith, are handling their parents’ split. Celebrity divorces often ignite a wave of speculation, but early reporting around this one suggests something refreshingly normal.

The former couple’s teens are allegedly adjusting to their “new normal” with minimal turbulence. Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, and while the logistics of any high-profile split can get complicated fast, this one—reportedly—hasn’t. According to People , which spoke with a family insider:

Their daughters live with Nicole, but spend as much time with Keith as they want. There is no drama.

This reported setup echoes what the magazine uncovered in court documents: the former couple has seemingly agreed to a detailed parenting plan. Among the terms, neither parent will speak poorly of the other or their extended families. They also have agreed to encourage their daughters to feel fully at home in both households—a notable point given how often high-conflict divorces can sometimes burden kids with loyalty pressures.

Legally, Kidman is designated the primary residential parent. She’s set to have roughly 306 days with the girls, compared to Urban’s 59. Still, the source stresses that flexibility remains key and that the girls are free to see their father whenever they want. In other words, structure exists, but rigidity does not.

The reporting also aligns with what fans have long observed. Kidman is frequently photographed attending events with her daughters—from fashion shows to concerts—and Urban has always emphasized family even while juggling a touring schedule. Since the divorce filing, the Moulin Rouge! star has been spotted out with the teens, including at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, where the singer jokingly “arrested” the Rabbit Hole actress for being “too hot.” Sunday even shared a text exchange reacting to her mom’s cameo, further suggesting the household has maintained a sense of humor through a major life change.

Meanwhile, the outlet notes that both parents are expected to complete a parenting seminar within 60 days of the filing, a standard step meant to strengthen co-parenting communication and help families manage transitions. For a couple that’s always prioritized privacy and stability, the mandate likely reinforces what they’re already doing.

Of course, some readers may latch onto the unequal day count listed in the documents, but the insider’s reassurance that the girls move freely between both parents without friction hints that numbers on paper may not reflect the full reality. What matters most is the teens feel supported and comfortable amid their parents' split. If the reporting is accurate, that’s what’s happening.

On the professional front, both the Holland star and the country singer are keeping a busy 2025 schedule and beyond. Nicole Kidman is set to reprise her iconic witch role in the upcoming Practical Magic 2, which is slated for the 2026 movie calendar, while Keith Urban continues to tour.