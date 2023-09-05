Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Had The Sweetest Exchange On Her Birthday, Then His Twin Joel Chimed In

On August 30, Cameron Diaz turned 51 years old, so naturally the actress who kicked off her Hollywood career nearly 30 years ago with The Mask was greeted with happy birthday wishes from all over. This included her husband of eight years, Good Charlotte guitarist and backup vocalist Benji Madden, which resulted in a sweet exchange between the couple. As a bonus though, Madden’s twin, Good Charlotte’s lead vocalist Joel Madden, chimed in with his own sweet comment.

Taking to his Instagram page, Benji Madden started off by saying how despite being “mostly” offline these days and busy “working, painting, making things and doing family life,” he still has his “little tradition of coming back on” to celebrate “special occasions to show love to my Queen.” That “Queen,” of course, is Cameron Diaz, and here’s how her husband wished her a happy birthday this year:

... so today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all ❤️So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man - I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍

Well this is just all kinds of sweet! After he shared this beautiful message to the masses, Diaz wrote the following in the post’s comment section:

There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.. I you with all my ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began dating in early 2014 and married on January 5, 2015 at the actress’ home in Beverly Hills, California. In 2019, their daughter Raddix was born via surrogate. We have actress Nicole Richie, Joel Madden’s wife, to thank for Diaz and Benji ending up together, as she introduced them. Circling back to Joel, after Diaz responded to Beni’s birthday post, the man’s brother wrote the below simple, yet heartwarming comment:

❤️❤️❤️

See what I did there? Heartwarming? Ok, moving on. Cameron Diaz has been keeping busy in recent years with various business endeavors, including running her wine brand Avaline, and she also popped up as a guest judge last year on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. However, we haven’t seen her act since 2014, when her movies The Other Woman, Sex Tape and Annie came out. That will soon change thought, as Diaz is coming out of acting retirement for Back In Action, appearing opposite her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx.

Whether Diaz will re-retire after the upcoming Netflix movie’s arrives remains to be seen. On the one hand, she reportedly doesn’t like the “back-to-back 10 hour work days” and “hates being away from Raddix.” Oh the other hand, with Shrek 5 possibly entering development and director McG being game to reunite Diaz with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore for Charlie’s Angels 3, maybe she’d be game to stick with the acting game a little longer.

For now, we’ll just going Benji Madden in wishing Ms. Diaz a happy 51st birthday, albeit belatedly. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news about her, and look through our 2023 release schedule and 2024 release schedule to see what movies are coming out in the near future.