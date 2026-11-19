How to watch Yellowjackets season 4 online

It’s time to bid a fond farewell to our favourite flesh feasting footballers, as Yellowjackets twisted mystery draws to a close. With rescue in sight for the younger contingent, and old faces returning in the present day, we would suspect there won’t be many happy endings. Read on to find out how to watch Yellowjackets season 4 online from anywhere.

How to watch Yellowjackets S4 online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount)

Viewers in the US can catch season 4 of Yellowjackets every Friday on Paramount Plus, starting November 20. You'll need the Premium plan.

Black Friday deal! Pay just $2.99/mo for your first two months of Paramount Plus.

For those who prefer to watch on linear TV, episodes will go out at 9pm every Sunday on Showtime, which can be accessed via live TV streaming services such as Sling TV (you'll need to buy the Showtime add-on for around $5).

How to watch Yellowjackets S4 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Yellowjackets online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount+ block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Yellowjackets season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN



Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Currently, thanks to a Black Friday deal, you get 78% off + 3 Months Free!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Yellowjackets, head to Paramount Plus

How to watch Yellowjackets S4 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

In Canada, Yellowjackets season 4 will stream weekly on Crave from Friday, November 20.

Plans start from $11.99 per month.

Canadian abroad? Viewers away from home can purchase a VPN to access your regionally-restricted services no matter where you are.

Can I watch Yellowjackets S4 in the UK

(Image credit: Paramount+)

UK viewers can stream Yellowjackets season 4 on Paramount Plus, with episodes dropping every Friday from November 20.

Paramount+ costs £4.99 in the UK for the basic tier up to £10.99 but right now you can get 75% OFF with this Black Friday deal (ends 11/30/26)

Sky Cinema subscribers will find the service included in their package at no extra cost.

UK citizen overseas? You can download a VPN to access your usual streaming services as you would back home.

Can I Watch Yellowjackets S4 in Australia

(Image credit: Paramount+)

It's the same story Down Under, with episodes hitting Paramount Plus every Friday, starting November 20.

In Oz, Paramount+ plans start from AU$7.99 per month.

Aussie abroad? Those currently overseas can purchase a VPN to appear right back at home and access your streaming services as normal.

What you need to know about Yellowjackets season 4

Yellowjackets S4 preview

When we last left the young soccer stars, Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) had found a radio and managed to call for help, all while the rest of the group chowed down on the unfortunate Mari (Alexa Barajas). With a return to civilisation on the horizon, the real question now for the 90s timeline is how the gang can reintegrate after the absolutely wild goings on in the wilderness, especially considering how much of the supposed supernatural occurrences that sparked the decent into savagery were in fact down to the likes of toads and unmedicated teenagers.

In the present, things were looking bleak as we signed off season 3. Both Lottie (Simone Kessell) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) are dead, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is off the rails and Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Misty (Christina Ricci) are under surveillance from Walter (Elijah Wood).

Where this wild journey could go next is anyone's guess, but for the farewell season, we’d imagine all bets are off and no one is safe, with Paramount promising some dark secrets will be revealed.

Yellowjackets S4 trailer

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Season 4 of Yellowjackets debuts globally on Friday, November 20.

The full episode release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Hivemind" - November 20

Episode 2 - November 27

Episode 3 - December 4

Episode 4 - December 11

Episode 5 - December 18

Episode 6 - December 25

Episode 7 - January 1

Episode 8 - January 8

Episode 9 - January 15

Episode 10 - January 22

Yellowjackets S4 cast

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

as Shauna Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna

as teen Shauna Tawny Cypress as Taissa

as Taissa Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa

as teen Taissa Christina Ricci as Misty

as Misty Sammi Hanratty as teen Misty

as teen Misty Hilary Swank as Melissa

as Melissa Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa

as teen Melissa Sophie Thatcher as Natalie

as Natalie Courtney Eaton as Lottie

as Lottie Liv Hewson as Van

as Van Warren Kole as Jeff

as Jeff Kevin Alves as Travis

as Travis Sarah Desjardins as Callie

as Callie Nia Sondaya as Akilah

as Akilah Hilary Swank as Melissa

as Melissa Jenna Burgess as teen Melissa

as teen Melissa Elijah Wood as Walter Tattersall

as Walter Tattersall Ken Marino as Russell

Why is Yellowjackets ending? While there's been nothing concrete about why Yellowjackets has fallen short of it's originally planned 5 season arc, creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson had this to say on the official show Instagram: "After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious"