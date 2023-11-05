Charlize Theron And Her Kids Love Taylor Swift’s Music, But There’s A Funny Reason Why She Didn’t See The Eras Tour Film With One Of Her Daughters

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has drawn a lot of celebs to the theaters. Mariska Hargitay had a magical experience with her daughter at the premiere, and Beyoncé even showed up to support her fellow pop princess’s movie. Everyone seems to absolutely love the on-screen concert experience, but Charlize Theron apparently didn’t get to the theater like some of her peers, despite being a big Swift fan. Apparently, her daughter did see the film, and the Mad Max: Fury Road star has a funny explanation as to why she didn’t go with her kid.

The 48-year-old was recently a speaker at Town and Country’s Philanthropy Summit in New York City, where she chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her love for the “Anti-Hero” singer. Earlier this year, a viral video showed her two daughters at Swift's So-Fi Stadium show, and the group looked like they were having a blast. While she may have seemed like she was just living it up for her kids' sake, taking her daughters to a fun concert experience. However, the celebrated actress revealed she was actually having a great time herself, saying:

It looked like I was being a good mom, but I was actually really happy.

Despite clearly being a big Swiftie, the Bombshell actress has yet to check out the Eras Tour film that is taking the world by storm. While she may have not gotten the chance to see the movie, her older daughter certainly has, which might tempt you to wonder why they didn't see it together. Well, the answer for that is quite relatable for anyone who has growing kids. The star said:

We love that stuff. And my oldest daughter went to the movie with a bunch of friends. Yeah, she doesn't wanna do that stuff with me anymore. She's just like, 'Mom, just drop me off at the mall, please, please!'

This is a totally understandable reason, but I can’t possibly see how you could be embarrassed to have a mom like Charlize Theron. She's an Oscar winner, as well as a bonafide action star, performing in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. I guess every young girl wants their movie theater-going independence at some point, which funnily enough is an experience songstress describes in “Never Grow Up.” (The Midnights artist has played that surprise song and more on her sold-out concert tour, which is about to resume for an international leg in 2024.)

While the actress and her daughters may have had a chance to see Taylor Swift perform on tour, the Eras Tour movie has been a great way for fans to get the concert experience if they couldn't attend an actual show. Like the concert, the movie was a hot event, and Swifties really showed up at the box office. Swift's film broke records during its opening weekend and is now the highest grossing concert film of all time. It also had pre-sale numbers that rivaled those of Marvel movies. And Swift did all of this without backing from a major movie studio for marketing.

That's some true magic, which fans, like Charlize Theron, are very familiar with. While the actress didn't get to witness that on the big screen alongside her daughter, maybe they can watch it in the comfort of their home when that viewing option becomes available.

You can see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film now, as the movie is currently playing in theaters nationwide. You should also be on the look out for upcoming Swift projects. Charlize Theron fans can also check out the actress in another 2023 blockbuster, Fast X, which is currently streaming for Peacock subscribers.