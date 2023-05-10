Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Recall Visiting Jeremy Renner After His Snowplow Accident

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, making various Avengers into household names. Since so many fans have been watching the Marvel movies in order, the public was shocked when they learned about Jeremy Renner's horrifying snowplow accident on New Year's Day. He's been surrounded by loved ones while recovering, and it turns out that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans visited him in the hospital shortly after the accident.

In the past few months the public has been paying close attention to Jeremy Renner, who went through a number of surgeries following the New Year's Day incident. Fans and colleagues alike have shown their support for him online, but it turns out that two Avengers actually saw him in person when he was in the hospital: Scarjo and Evans. The Ghosted actor spoke to Variety about what that visit was like, saying there were:

No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.

How sweet is that? He and Johansson flew to Los Angeles together to visit their friend and colleague shortly after Renner's snowplow incident and various surgeries. It once again shows what a friendship the OG Avengers seem to share with each other, thanks to their many years bonding on and off screen.

While the Hawkeye faced a number of serious injuries, he has seemingly had a ton of support from his loved ones. In addition to his co-stars, Renner also shared how his family has been at his side all along. And that was no doubt a big help while going through the grueling recovery process.

Later in that same interview, Scarlett Johansson shared what it was like visiting Renner during this complicated time in his life. She referenced all the complicated emotions that accompanied his accident, saying:

I was honestly so fucking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.

Despite the pain he was in, the Arrival actor didn't lose his sense of humor during his hospitalization. And his resilience has been noticed by the public, especially in his recent televised interview with Diane Sawyer. Renner has been working hard on his recovery, which has been an inspiring story to follow.

Of course, Marvel fans are wondering when we might see him suited back up a Hawkeye in the MCU, especially after his Disney+ series. The most obvious choice seems like an upcoming Marvel movie such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but we'll have have to see how Renner's ongoing proceeds.

