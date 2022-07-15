Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Won't Be Reuniting For Apple's Project Artemis, But An A+ Choice Has Stepped In For The Captain America Actor

As it currently stands, MCU vets Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have an interesting game of musical chairs going when it comes to potential reunions. Previously, Johansson had to leave Ghosted , which left a vacancy for Evans to reunite with another friend, The Gray Man and Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. Now, the Captain America actor has given up his seat on Apple’s Project Artemis, leaving the door open for an A+ choice to step in for him.

Channing Tatum will now be playing Chris Evans’ role in the upcoming movie , as per a report from Deadline . The reason for this change of plans is, apparently, Evans’ every busy schedule requiring him to depart the project. Previously announced as a big reunion between Evans and Scarlett Johansson, Tatum isn’t the only substitution on the closely guarded film about the space program.

Initially hired director Jason Bateman also made a friendly exit from Project Artemis, due to creative differences, which has given Greg Berlanti the opportunity to climb aboard as the film’s new helmer. Apparently Berlanti is so on board with Project Artemis’s script that he impressed the suits at Apple into hiring him upon Jason Bateman's departure.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about what the story will entail, except with the slightly revised logline of “the space race in the ‘60s” being the setting for this tale. So instead of Chris Evans potentially playing a strapping astronaut, we’ll now be seeing Channing Tatum taking that hypothetical role.

Interestingly enough, Greg Berlanti is also linked to another movie that both Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are attached to as well. He’s also in the director’s chair for Warner Bros’ Little Shop of Horrors remake, which is intending for Evans to play the sadistic Orin Scrivello , and Johansson to play his abused girlfriend Audrey. That makes this game of switcharoo even more interesting, as it could call into question the status of that project as well.

While it’s a little disappointing that the Chris Evans/Scarlett Johansson reunion had to break up, Project Artemis’s casting of Channing Tatum is still pretty exciting. Tatum’s best roles show just the sort of versatility and charm he possesses, which is a very similar space to Evans’ wheelhouse. His pairing with Johansson is a hot prospect, especially when spacebound adventure and drama are in the mix. Also, Chris Evans went to space earlier in Lightyear; so it’s a good idea to let someone else have a turn at surpassing infinity for a change.