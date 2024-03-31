‘That Kid’s Insane’: Chris Hemsworth’s Son Ripped It Up On A Mini-Bike In New Video, And I Think We Have A Movie Star In The Making

When Chris Hemsworth isn’t busy filming some of the biggest film franchises in the movie business, it’s likely that he’s spending time with his loved ones. The Australia-born star has certainly shown that he’s a true family man, and he and his wife, Elsa Pataky, frequently document their outings with their three kids. With that, Hemsworth has dropped some truly delightful tidbits involving his little ones over the years. I’d say, however, that his latest share really takes the cake. The A-lister posted a video of one of his sons ripping it up on a mini-bike, and I’m now thinking we may have a movie star in the making.

It’s no secret that the Hemsworth family enjoys its fair share of rigorous activities. (Their “ultimately family workout” is particularly impressive and funny.) Now, it would appear that one of their sons has definitely an interest in motorbikes. The kid – who was not specifically identified but would be one of the 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan – was front and center in Chris’ Instagram video. The proud papa recorded the “little bloke” while he was on a blue bike and, after the vehicle was revved up, he asked his son what his favorite smell is. The “insane” kid responded by yelling, “Two stroke, baby,” which is a reference to an engine type. He then took off, and you can see that all in the clip below:

We can probably all agree that this little guy truly has the need for speed! His bike-riding skills are impressive, and it’s downright delightful to watch him zip along the yard. What truly makes the video, though, is the declaration he delivers after his dad asks about his favorite smell. All in all, I’d say that this is a great family memory if there ever was one, and I’d imagine that the action star will remember this one just like the surfing milestone one of his kids hit in 2022.

Of course, now this video has me wondering whether the young man could have a future as a blockbuster star himself. With such drive at that young an age, I could imagine him becoming an actor and/or stunt performer. Also, his line delivery would suggest that he has the ability to drop a well-placed one-liner. Alright, so I may be getting ahead of myself just a tad. However, I still feel as though we might be witnessing the rise of a future performer, and I’d be down to see him continue the Hemsworth legacy in that way.

The Marvel actor himself has actually addressed the notion of at least one of his children getting into acting. Said child was his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose, who played the supporting role of Love in Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth isn’t opposed to India acting at some point down the line, though he would prefer his little girl not get into acting as a kid. As he explained, it’s his hope that she would enjoy her childhood before making such a move.

And, as far as the public can tell, the Extraction star has done a lot to ensure that his kids’ formative years are enjoyable. The outings that he and his brood have looked downright enjoyable. In 2022, he took his sons camping, and the group had a great time, which included some kangaroo wrestling . 2023 was also filled with some fun family outings, as they vacationed in Dubai and went on another camping trip that included Liam Hemsworth , Chris’ brother.

It’ll probably be some time before one of the Hemsworth kids decides to go into show business full time. However, from this point on, we may want to keep an eye on Chris’ son, in case he shows off any further feats that would suggest he has a future as an action star. So ride on, little man, and be safe while you’re doing it!

