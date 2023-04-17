Chris Hemsworth Tried To Impress His Kids With His Workout Training Skills. It Did Not Go Well

Is Thor the strongest Avenger? As featured in Thor: Ragnarok, that question has a debatable answer, as while there is no doubt that the God of Thunder is quite mighty, one always has to remember that Hulk throws a pretty damn powerful punch. It's a debate that Marvel fans have been having forever, and will have forevermore because there is no firm answer – but at least we do know one thing: Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is definitely not the strongest person to ever play the arcade game Dragon Punch... and his kids now know it too.

As featured on Hemsworth's Instagram page, the Marvel star recently had an arcade outing with his family, and he attempted to impress his children by using all of his muscles to set a new high score on Dragon Punch (a game where the player simply has to hit a speed bag as hard as they can). He recorded two of his attempts on video, and as you can see below, they didn't go as he hoped:

Chris Hemsworth writes in the caption, "Didn’t get the high score and also lost the respect of my children but other than that it was a good day."

With his first go at the bag, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star registered a 9,264, which is pretty good... but also nowhere really near the top score of 9,548. He actually did worse in his second attempt, scoring a 9,239 – and it's unclear if that number represents him punching the bag a second time or him delivering a barefooted roundhouse kick.

What's really a shame here is that Dragon Punch doesn't give the player an opportunity to register a new hire score with their initials. If it did, somewhere out in the world there could be an individual who watches this video and learns that they can square up on a punching bag better than Thor.

Fans last saw Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder, but he's been keeping in shape for parts beyond his standout MCU role. He's been extremely busy on the action movie front – a key motivator in him regularly hitting the gym – as he has been filming both George Miller's Mad Max spinoff Furiosa and Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2 for Netflix. We sadly won't be seeing the former until next summer (you can read all about it in our Furiosa Quick Things guide), but the latter will be out in less than two months.

You can check out the Extraction 2 trailer below, featuring Chris Hemsworth back at work as hero Tyler Rake:

The upcoming Netflix movie co-stars Olga Kurylenko and Golshifteh Farahani, and it will be available to Netflix subscribers on June 16. The original Extraction, which memorably was released in the summer of 2020, is exclusively available to stream on the platform.