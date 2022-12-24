Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian And 3 Other Celebrities Who've Crushed Elf On The Shelf This Year

The holidays can truly feel like a magical time, especially for kids who are awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus and hoping to see their wishes come true by being able to unwrap the gifts of their dreams on Christmas morning. Though parents around the world would like nothing more than to give their children everything they desire on the most gift-giving focused day of the year, we all know that Saint Nick only likes to use this special day to reward those youngsters who’ve been way more nice than naughty during the year. This is one of the many reasons why celebs like Kim Kardashian and Ryan Reynolds keep the Elf on the Shelf tradition alive, and several of them have absolutely crushed it in 2022.

How Did Ryan Reynolds Use His Elf On The Shelf This Year?

In case you’re unaware of the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, it all started with a 2006 book by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, which was illustrated by Coë Steinwart. The idea is that Santa sends an elf representative to each home a few weeks before Christmas to watch the kids, so it can report back to him about who’s been naughty or nice before the big holiday.

Parents get the small elf doll and sit it in random places in the home, so their children never know where they’ll be watched. One location chosen by the Deadpool 3 action star , which he showed off on Instagram , is beyond on brand for him, considering one of his many non-acting business endeavors:

See? Fits perfectly, doesn’t it? While I have no idea where this particular cabinet is in the Reynolds/Lively homestead , I’m going to have to assume that it’s somewhere their young children can get to easily, but will maybe ignore if they’re not expressly trying to locate the elf, seeing as how this is where they house dad’s Aviation Gin collection .

Here’s How Did Kim Kardashian Crushed Her Elf On The Shelf Experience In 2022

If there’s one thing that the newly, fully divorced The Kardashians star is, it’s astute with social media, so it makes a lot of sense that the mom of four would have several Elf on the Shelf dolls and have lots of fun placing them around her posh home. Observe this TikTok video and marvel over the effort she put in:

Man, her elves got up to some shenanigans overnight, didn’t they? At least this looks relatively easy to clean up, as some of the scenarios aren’t that nutty and just look like cool decorations. This scene is potentially a bit more troubling :

WOW. That a lot of TP that’s just strewn all across an area of the house. And, I gotta say, a lot of those elves look like they’ll be dealing with some mighty hangovers while they’re on their way back to Santa for their daily report. Oh, well. ‘Tis the season, I guess!

How Did Halle Berry Handle Elf On The Shelf This Year?

The Die Another Day star, who recently celebrated her James Bond anniversary , should bear no mom guilt when it comes to how she’s handled Elf on the Shelf this holiday season, as she announced the elf’s return earlier this month on Instagram :

Nice and chill, just like I suspect Berry herself to be. That is a lot of candy canes for one tiny elf, though, and I can only imagine what that sugar high did to him!

Chris Pratt Added To His Elf On The Shelf Collection This Year

It was back in May of this year that the star of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, added to their family when daughter Eloise was born. And, it seems like they felt it was time to also add to their Elf on the Shelf family, as well. Observe his Instagram post:

Normally, two elves for three kids might not seem like enough, but seeing as how little Eloise is unlikely to have contributed to any sibling shenanigans in 2022, Freddy and Angel should be more than up to the task!

Lacey Chabert Really Had Fun With Elf On The Shelf In 2022

You may have noticed a bit of a trend, where the elves placed in these various homes seem to be incredibly likely to get into a bit of trouble overnight after everyone else has gone to bed. Well, ultra-busy Hallmark star Lacey Chabert (who had a new title debut on the 2022 Christmas movie schedule ) got some more enterprising elves, who decided to make the most of their after-dark family time, which she posted to Instagram Stories :

Awwww! They took family pictures and decorated with them, you guys! Here’s hoping that all of your elves are as nice as these this holiday season!