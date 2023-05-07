Chris Pratt Says His Faith Has Gotten Him Criticized In Hollywood, But Jesus Helps Him Deal With Trolls

After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Chris Pratt has solidified himself as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. He cut his teeth through roles in movies and TV shows such as Wanted and Everwood, before landing his breakthrough role in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. But it was his turn as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy that made him a bonafide, big-screen draw. Despite his popularity, Pratt does seem to have his share of detractors, and he’s aware of it. On that note, he acknowledged that he’s been criticized for his faith, though he looks to Jesus for help in fending off the trolls.

The 43-year-old actor’s faith isn’t exactly a secret at this point, as he’s discussed it on numerous occasions over the past several years. The topic has come up during interviews conducted for publications, and the Marvel star even discussed religion during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . The subject came up again while he was chatting with Page Six at a Cinema Society screening of his latest blockbuster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When asked whether he receives flak for his belief in God, he answered in the affirmative, before explaining how he processes it:

I sure do [get criticized] but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know? ‘If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. ’ That’s John 15:18 through 20. That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too.

Chris Pratt’s last statement seems to be a reference to the persecution that Jesus of Nazareth faced from those without faith as well as priests who doubted that he was the son of God. It’s hard to classify Pratt’s exact relationship with God and Christianity as a whole, but he clearly does believe in a higher power. He was previously criticized when it was alleged that he belonged to Hillsong Church, which has been accused of teaching controversial doctrine. Pratt denied having had any connection to the organization and also clarified his stance on religion . While the actor believes in God, he also believes that religion can be twisted and used by man for unsavory purposes.

Religion has been a highly debated topic for some time, both inside and outside of Hollywood, and the Her alum isn’t the only one to have opened up about it. For example, Mark Wahlberg is a Christian and discussed his faith while promoting his movie Father Stu. Dolly Parton also has a relationship with God , and Veep alum Tony Hale is religious as well. Most of us can probably agree that religion isn’t perfect, but those who follow it surely have the right to do so.

Aside from his alleged connection to Hillsong, Chris Pratt has been critiqued for other reasons. He received backlash after he posted about his first-born daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with some believing he was slighting his son, Jack. Fans also took issue with him being cast as Mario, with some even campaigning for Danny DeVito to replace him. Amid the pushback, he’s received support from mother-in-law Maria Shriver , who reached out after his aforementioned family post went viral. Guardians director James Gunn also takes issue with the online hate , which has led to his friend and colleague being branded the “worst Chris.”

The drama doesn’t seem to be hampering Chris Pratt’s career, though, as he’s still landing plenty of high-profile jobs. He also still appears to have a plethora of fans in his corner, who seem excited for his latest turn as Peter Quill in Guardians Vol. 3. Surely, he’ll ride that wave of positivity and keep Jesus close as he continues to navigate stardom and contend with trolls.