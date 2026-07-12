One Celebrity Taylor Swift (Reportedly) Didn’t Invite To Her Wedding Due To 'Optics'

Details continue to come out about what happened on the night that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were “JUST&T MARRIED” at Madison Square Garden, with Swifties having to sort through the AI nonsense and baseless rumors. There are some things that seem safe to state as fact — like Karlie Kloss getting a surprise invite and others almost missing the nuptials when they mistook their invitation for spam. Now, there’s a new rumor floating around about one huge name who reportedly was left off the guest list due to “optics.”

Despite Taylor Swift’s support for Kamala Harris in the presidential election, the former vice president was apparently not invited to witness the biggest celebrity wedding of the year. Wanting to keep politics out of your big day is completely understandable, but according to Naughty But Nice substacker Rob Shuter, Harris was allegedly pretty bummed out about the snub. One source said:

Kamala was hurt. She genuinely likes Taylor and would have loved to celebrate with her. She understood the decision, but that didn’t make it sting any less.

If true, one definitely can’t blame Kamala Harris for having such a relatable reaction, but I also understand why Taylor Swift might have made that decision. Politics would have been such a terrible thing to bring up at what was clearly designed to be a happy, fun-filled event. Also, if anyone were capable of upstaging Swift on her own wedding day, it would have to be someone as notable as the ex-veep. Another insider claimed:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Taylor wanted the day to be about her marriage—not about who was sitting next to a politician. The moment a major political figure arrives, the focus shifts. She wasn’t willing to let that happen.

Given how much Taylor Swift reportedly spent on her MSG wedding, I wouldn’t be surprised to know that she’d carefully curated her 1,000-person guest list to include people who would keep the tone light. As another source alleged: